Microdose Presents The Mushroom Conference: A Molecular Masterclass

·2 min read

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2020 /CNW/ -- Microdose Psychedelic Insights, PsyGen Labs along with The Conscious Fund, MagicMed Industries, Wake Network, ACS Pharmacology & Translational Science, and Empyrean, are pleased to present The Mushroom Conference: A Molecular Masterclass, on November 20th - 22nd.

This three-day virtual conference will feature 70+ experts in the field and guide attendees through a scientific deep dive into the burgeoning psilocybin therapy and functional mushroom industry.

The Mushroom Conference explores mushrooms at the intersection of clinical care, research and investment and features the world's top researchers, clinicians, companies, advocates, and experts. Designed for B2B audiences, some topics include: Advanced mycological research, Medicinal Mushrooms, Mycotoxicology, Fungal biotechnology, Industrial mycology, Medical mycology, Fungal pathogens, Clinical mycology, Psilocybin research, Psilocybin clinical studies, Psilocybin-assisted therapies, Business opportunities, Investment, Consumer brands and Innovations.

"Psygen is excited to participate at the Mushroom Conference and bring our unique perspective and historical expertise in the psychedelic manufacturing and development industry. We are here to support and encourage the companies and researchers introducing new medicines to the world." - Nadia van der Heyden, Director of Sales and Marketing

Groundbreaking clinical trials have begun to unravel the immense therapeutic potential of psilocybin in the treatment of various debilitating mental health conditions. This emerging field is opening up unique opportunities for academics, clinicians, and investors. The Mushroom Conference introduces attendees to the latest information and thought leadership on the topic of functional mushrooms and psilocybin to facilitate mental health and wellness. With experts hailing from the top companies in the space, attendees will enjoy deep insights and commentary at the cutting edge of the psychedelic renaissance.

More details and tickets to the event can be found here.

About Psygen Labs
Psygen Labs Inc ("Psygen") is a Calgary-based company specializing in the synthetic manufacture of psychedelic medicines. The company provides non-exclusive access to psychedelic drug products for clinical research, therapeutic applications and is well positioned to be a lead supplier for the emerging commercial market.

About Microdose Psychedelic Insights
Microdose Psychedelic Insights aims to unlock the potential of psychedelics through Industry events, market intelligence, evidence-based content, strategy and community. We empower society at large to make better, more mindful decisions about psychedelics and its intersection with healthcare, medicine and personal growth. We work with the industry's most influential stakeholders, some of the best-known brands and an unrivalled network of scientists, researchers, innovators, investors and advisors.

Contact:
Kristina Spionjak
kristina@microdose.buzz

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/microdose-presents-the-mushroom-conference-a-molecular-masterclass-301178312.html

SOURCE Microdose

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2020/20/c4287.html

Latest Stories

  • Trump news – live: President refuses to answer questions after new false election claims

    Follow the latest updates

  • Vatican cardinal says ouster deprived him of possible papacy

    The Vatican cardinal sacked by Pope Francis amid a corruption investigation is suing an Italian news magazine, claiming that his ruined reputation has eliminated his chances of becoming pope and will undermine the legitimacy of any future papal election. Cardinal Angelo Becciu is seeking 10 million euros ($11.9 million) in damages, to be given to charity, in a lawsuit filed Wednesday in the Sassari, Sardinia tribunal against L’Espresso magazine, the weekly affiliated with Italian daily newspaper La Repubblica. The 74-page complaint raises questions about the conduct of Vatican criminal prosecutors, suggesting they leaked information to L’Espresso as they sought to build a corruption case around the Holy See’s 350 million-euro ($416 million) investment in a London real estate venture.

  • Michigan militia planned 'weeklong series of televised executions' as part of kidnapping plot, prosecutors say

    Members of a Michigan militia group had more planned than just kidnapping the state's governor.Last month, the FBI discovered a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and try her for "treason," arresting 14 militia members allegedly involved in the effort. But beyond that task, court filings also reveal the men planned to publicly execute other public officials, or if all else failed, burn down the state house entirely, ABC7 Chicago reports.While just 14 men have been arrested in the plot so far, they had a "Plan B" that "involved a takeover of the Michigan capitol building by 200 combatants who would stage a week-long series of televised executions of public officials," ABC7 reports. Plan C involved burning down the statehouse with its legislators locked inside, "leaving no survivors," ABC7 continues. These plots all unfolded as Whitmer and Michigan's government implemented lockdowns to stop the spread of COVID-19.The conspirators also allegedly planned to kidnap Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), the FBI reported last month. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker told reporters this week he gets threats daily. Still, some of the men arrested have gotten bond reductions and are now free.Michigan militia members and other opponents of COVID-19 lockdowns have repeatedly protested in front of the Michigan statehouse — and in one case stormed into it, with many protesters carrying guns.More stories from theweek.com America is buckling The dangerously stupid machinations of Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani Cybersecurity czar fired by Trump reportedly set up a Trump-proof line of succession

  • 94-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard to be deported from US to Germany

    A 94-year-old former Nazi concentration camp who lived undiscovered in the US for decades is to be deported to Germany, where he could face prosecution, after his appeal against a deportation order was rejected this week. Friedrich Karl Berger succeeded in covering up his role as a concentration camp guard for more than 70 years and still receives a pension for his wartime service in the German navy. His past finally caught up with him when an SS index card of his service record was found among documents rescued from a German ship sunk by the RAF in 1945. The card revealed he had served as a guard at one of the Neuengamme network of concentration camps in northern Germany, where more than 40,000 prisoners including Jews, Poles and Russian POWs were worked to death as slave labourers. “After 75 years, this is ridiculous. I cannot believe it,” Mr Berger told The Washington Post when the original deportation order was handed down in February. “You’re forcing me out of my home.”

  • Progressive groups warn Biden that giving White House roles to anyone with Google ties, including its former CEO Eric Schmidt, would 'alienate' the nation

    The 14 progressive groups told Biden they "want to ensure that the internet isn't dominated by a handful of corporations," such as Google.

  • Supreme Court cancels arguments over Trump bid to withhold parts of Russia probe

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday canceled oral arguments next month over President Donald Trump's bid to keep Congress from seeing material withheld from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian political meddling, raising the possibility that the justices may never rule on the issue. The court granted a request from the Democratic-led House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, which asked in court papers for a postponement given that a new Congress will convene in the first week of January 2021 and Democratic President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated on Jan. 20. The committee last year subpoenaed grand jury materials related to the Mueller report, which documented Moscow's interference in the 2016 presidential election to boost Trump's candidacy.

  • Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse illegally bought gun with coronavirus stimulus check

    The Kenosha shooter will face charges in Wisconsin

  • A Michigan deputy was fired after posting a racist photo of a watermelon Jack-O'-Lantern she said depicted Kamala Harris on Facebook

    The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said in a statement to Insider that Prose was fired the same day the agency learned of the photo.

  • Trump's legal team seemingly didn't notice its allegation of election fraud in Michigan is based on data from Minnesota

    President Trump's legal team has finally revealed what it claims is a definitive example of election fraud in Michigan — based on data from Minnesota.Since the presidential election more than two weeks ago, Trump and his supporters have launched legal efforts aimed at somehow overturning President-elect Joe Biden's win. Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis continued that effort in a wild Thursday press conference where they waved around a single affidavit, and claimed they had "hundreds" more, revealing all sorts of election fraud. Trump's team still hasn't shared many of those affidavits with the public, but has begun filing them in lawsuits across the country. One, from a Texas resident who works in cybersecurity, was filed in Georgia on Wednesday, but claims vote tallying machines in Michigan are highly susceptible to fraud. It goes on to list several "statistical red flags" that purport to show how those machines may have been manipulated, including numbers that imply as many as 350 percent of estimated voters in a range of Michigan towns cast ballots. The problem is, the towns the affidavit lists are all scattered across eastern Minnesota, not Michigan.The affidavit also claims there have been reports of votes switched from Trump to Biden in "Antium County, Michigan." There's no such county in the state, or in the United States at all. And if the affidavit means to imply there was fraud in Antrim County, Michigan, well, its county clerk has already corrected and testified regarding any mistaken voting tallies there.More stories from theweek.com America is buckling The dangerously stupid machinations of Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani Cybersecurity czar fired by Trump reportedly set up a Trump-proof line of succession

  • Asian Americans called ‘yellow folk’ by US health official during meeting about combatting racism

    Dr Peter Beilenson apologises for ‘significant mistake’

  • Plan to raise China's retirement age sparks anger

    A decision by the Communist Party of China to raise the retirement age under a long-term economic and development plan has sparked anger on social media in fast-greying China. In 2018, nearly 250 million of China's 1.4 billion people were aged 60 or over. "Delaying retirement means we have to postpone our pension," one user on the Weibo platform wrote on Friday.

  • Man who kidnapped, raped, buried Texas teen alive is executed

    Orlando Hall, convicted in the abduction and death of Lisa Rene in 1994, was the eighth federal inmate executed this year after a two-decade hiatus.

  • The Latest: McConnell proposes shifting funds to COVID aid

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is proposing that Congress funnel $455 billion of unspent small business lending funds toward a new COVID-19 aid package. The Republican leader’s offer Friday comes after a morning meeting with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

  • Cuomo warns law enforcement they have to implement his Thanksgiving Covid restrictions

    Sheriffs told residents not to worry about police checking on them

  • Rudy Giuliani said someone should 'cut the head off' the Democrats while making a throat-slashing gesture on Fox News

    Trump's personal defense lawyer made the wild, baseless claim that an election company in Germany helped Biden cheat in the presidential election.

  • 'NorCal Rapist' suspect found guilty on all 46 charges from attacks dating back to 1991

    DNA samples linked Charles Waller, 60, to the assaults stretching across 15 years on nine women in six counties across Northern California.

  • Birthday time: Biden turns 78, will be oldest U.S. president

    President-elect Joe Biden turned 78 on Friday. In two months, he'll take the reins of a politically fractured nation facing the worst public health crisis in a century, high unemployment and a reckoning on racial injustice. As he wrestles with those issues, Biden will be attempting to accomplish another feat: demonstrate to Americans that age is but a number and he's up to the job.

  • Alabama man calls police and confesses to 1995 killing

    An Alabama man called a police station and confessed to a 1995 slaying after the case sat cold for years.

  • Teeth Marks on Human Leg Bone Found in Berlin Park Led Police to Alleged Cannibal

    Police investigating a chewed up human leg bone found in a park in Berlin have arrested a 41-year-old high school math and chemistry teacher on suspicion of sexually-motivated murder and cannibalism, according to German police. The victim has been identified only as Stephen T., a 44-year-old high-voltage lineman who disappeared after meeting the math teacher on the gay hook-up website Planet Romeo, Berlin prosecutors said Friday. An urban trekker found the flesh-free leg bone and the lineman’s other skeletal remains on Nov. 8. Police originally thought the bite marks on the bones could have been made by an animal, but now believe they are from the math teacher, whose name has not been released due to German privacy regulations. The lineman disappeared from his apartment in Berlin’s Lichtenberg district on September 5, telling his roommate he was going to meet a friend. Police say the math teacher and the lineman exchanged several conversations in a chatroom on the Planet Romeo website. The website is not tied to cannibalism but is a popular hook-up venue. Police then used information from the website to find the math teacher’s home where they found knives, a bone cutting saw commonly used by surgeons and a larger cooler, according to the German newspaper Bild. Investigators also found 50 pounds of sodium hydroxide which can be used to dissolve flesh and body tissue. The suspect told police he planned to use the chemical to make soap.Germany has prosecuted several cannibals in recent years, including a police officer who was convicted of murdering a man he met on a German chat room dedicated to cannibalism in 2016, and the infamous Rotenburg cannibal Armin Meiwes who also killed and consumed a man he met online.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Rudy Giuliani suggests cutting heads of Democrats in Fox interview after disastrous press conference

    The former mayor made more headlines for his leaking hair dye and My Cousin Vinny impression than his evidence of election impropriety