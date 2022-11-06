Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Will Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.49

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.49 per share on the 30th of December. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 6.5%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Great-West Lifeco's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Great-West Lifeco's earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 26.1%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 52% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Great-West Lifeco Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$1.23 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$1.96. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.8% over that duration. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

We Could See Great-West Lifeco's Dividend Growing

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see that Great-West Lifeco has been growing its earnings per share at 5.2% a year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

Great-West Lifeco Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 7 Great-West Lifeco analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

