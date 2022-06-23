Great White headlines Crime Stoppers 'Bash,' rocking Pueblo for a good cause

Pueblo Crime Stoppers is set for Friday's "The Bash" concert headlined by 1980s rockers Great White in a reimagined fundraiser that will allow the nonprofit to continue helping solve local crimes.

"This is our big fundraiser of the year," said Chris McMahan, president of Pueblo Crime Stoppers. "We used to do the B Street Bash every Friday in June but it was 27 years old and not as successful in recent years."

"We wanted to bring in a national act with Great White and local favorite Martini Shot opening for them," McMahan said.

Those wanting to include dinner with the show can arrive early and take advantage of three food trucks on site. Gates open at 6 p.m. at the Minnequa Lake Veteran's Memorial, 3005 Lake Shore Ave., just off Pueblo Boulevard behind the former Brass Saddle building.

Martini Shot takes the stage at 7 p.m. and Great White will follow.

Fundraisers like the concert are vital to Crime Stoppers, which issues cash rewards for those who supply tips leading to felony arrests. So far this year, the organization has received 754 tips, nine of which have been related to homicides, 25 regarding fugitives and 29 related to narcotics cases, McMahan said.

How effective is Crime Stoppers?

The organization has issued nearly $400,000 in rewards after tips led to 2,674 arrests in its 39-year history. The tips have generated $11 million in recovered property and more than $14 million in seized narcotics, McMahan said.

“Since 1983, Crime Stoppers has cleared 24 homicide cases. We don’t get government funding, so fundraisers like the Bash help us generate money for tips — we have to be self-sufficient,” McMahan explained.

Crime Stoppers also awards two $1,000 scholarships each year and supports other local nonprofits with small donations.

The organization has 13 active volunteer board members. The board historically has 21 members, so more volunteers are welcome.

The Bash will feature a concession offering beverages and alcohol, so those planning to attend must be 21 or older.

Tickets are available in advance for $25 at JR’s Country Store, or online via the Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tickets also are sold at the gate for $30.

Audience members can bring lawn chairs, but coolers or outside beverages are not allowed. Parking is available on the east side of the park off Lakeshore Drive.

