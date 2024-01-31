Great White Shark ‘Bob’ being tracked off Florida/Georgia coast

A 13-foot, 1,300-pound male Great White Shark was identified off the coast of the Florida/Georgia border on Monday.

Ocearch tracks sharks’ and other ocean wildlife movements over the years.

“Bob” the Great White has swam up and down the East Coast over the last several years.

Less than a month ago, on Christmas day, Bob’s location registered off the coast of Bulls Bay, South Carolina.

A second Great White named “Ocracoke” is also being tracked, northeast of Bob. The 9-foot-7-inch male weighing in at 430 pounds was last pinged on Jan. 27 off the coast of Savanah, Georgia. Ocracoke was tagged with a tracking device on Apr. 21, 2023, and was labeled a sub-adult in age.

Bob, a large male Great White Shark, pinged his location on Jan. 29 near the Florida/Georgia boarder.

