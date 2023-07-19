Great white shark jumps out of water off Cape Cod to snatch striped bass on fishing line

A great white shark was recently spotted jumping out of the water off Cape Cod to snatch a striped bass off a fisherman’s line.

There were 16 reported shark sightings in the waters off the Cape last week, including one that involved a great white propelling itself into the air in Cape Cod Bay near Eastham on Friday evening, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

“White shark jumped and caught our striped bass on the line!” a witness on the fishing boat said in a post on Sharktivity, along with a photo that showed the shark mid-jump.

Sharktivity is a free app that allows users to upload photos and information about shark sightings.

There were at least three other reported shark sightings in Cape Cod Bay last week, but the majority of reports were near beaches along the outer Cape with clusters of sightings close to the shoreline in Truro and Wellfleet, as well as further south near Nauset Beach in Orleans.

Sharks appear on Cape Cod in the warmest months of the year, typically from May to November.

There were more than 133 sharks were detected last year off the Cape.

Shark sightings skyrocket off Cape Cod

Swimming ban implemented at popular Nantucket beach after several great white shark sightings

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW