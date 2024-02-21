Great Wolf Lodge Illinois celebrates Leap Day with one-day sale

GURNEE, Ill. — Great Wolf Lodge Illinois is providing families with a special one-day sale in honor of this year’s Leap Day.

The water park and resort, located at 1700 Nations Drive in Gurnee, is offering discounted rates at the Illinois resort and nationwide.

On Feb. 29, families can get suite rates as low as $29/person using the promo code LEAP.

Guests can visit the website to book stays through June 13.

For more information, go to www.greatwolf.com.

