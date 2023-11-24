Great Wolf Lodge indoor waterpark to open in Florida in 2024. A peek at the holiday events

By this time next year, Floridians will be howlin' for the holiday traditions at Great Wolf Lodge.

In August 2023, Great Wolf leaders announced that the upcoming retreat would make its debut in Naples on Oct. 1, 2024, if not sooner.

This means that the upcoming resort may soon join the likes of Walt Disney World or Gaylord Palms for top holiday destinations in Florida. Who doesn't want to pretend they're in a snowy mountain resort for the holidays when it's still 85 degrees outside?

But first, what exactly is Great Wolf Lodge?

The lobby of the Great Wolf Lodge in LaGrange, Ga., an Atlanta suburb.

Great Wolf Lodge is a family-friendly resort that features an indoor water park and other activities for all age groups. According to its website, Great Wolf Lodge is "North America's largest family of indoor water park resorts."

Great Wolf Lodge originally began as a small indoor water park resort called Black Wolf Lodge, founded in 1997 by brothers Jack and Andrew "Turk" Waterman, the original owners of Noah's Ark Water Park in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.

In 25 years, Great Wolf Lodge has grown to 20 locations across the country with more set to open over the next few years.

How does Great Wolf Lodge celebrate the holiday in their resorts?

Great Wolf Lodge's rings in the holidays with their annual "Snowland" celebrations, with whimsical holiday décor around their grand lobbies as snowflakes "suspend from the ceiling and snow blankets cover the resort’s famous fireplace."

The lobby is home to a nightly snowfall celebration, an interactive holiday show that invites families to gather to ring jingle bells, sing seasonal melodies, and participate in a festive dance party to conjure magical snow flurries, the site says.

Great Wolf Lodge gears up for its annual Snowland celebration in 2023.

Guests this year can also capture their memories at Snowland selfie stations in the lobby with various props to help create a festive family photo. Certain resorts also offer an immersive "snow globe" experience, letting families have a fun time filled with festive décor, dancing lights, sweet treats and family fun.

Other fun holiday activities included as part of an overnight stay this year include:

“Twas the Night Before Snowland” Yoga Tails – Start your day with a flex and stretch in our funfilled yoga class that celebrates the holiday season.

Seasonal games – Make merry with a round of bingo, learn the reasons for the season with holiday trivia, or try to create the ultimate wonderland experience by completing theGreat Wolf Lodge Snowland scavenger hunt.

Visits with Santa – Don’t forget to bring your list! On select days between Nov. 24 andDec. 23, there will be surprise visits from Santa.

Seasonal crafts – Enjoy a DIYjingle bell craft kit, color a picture frame and make a one-of-a-kind snowflake.

Frosty Fest Family Dance Party – Have a holly jolly timeboogying down.

Is Santa Claus at Great Wolf Lodge?

Yes, Santa will be at the lodge on Sundays when Snowland starts. Officials online recommend that patron call the lodge you are visiting to confirm as his visit will vary by lodge.

Does Great Wolf Lodge have any special holiday menu items?

Great Wolf Lodge’s food and beverage outlets offers adult guests two new seasonal drinks – the Spiked Sleigh Ride Sipper and Coconut Rum Ball Punch. And for the kids, a non-alcoholic Jingle Juice.

Where is the upcoming Florida Great Wolf Lodge going to be?

The new Florida Great Wolf Lodge will be at 3900 City Gate Blvd., Naples.

What will be inside the Great Wolf Lodge resort in Southwest Florida yearround?

Sitting near the I-75 and Collier Boulevard interchange, the $250 million endeavor will see 20 acres with 500 family-friendly suites and an expansive 100,000-square-foot indoor water park with six swimming pools and an array of water slides for all ages.

"We do have an outdoor resort pool," Steve Jacobsen, executive vice president of the Chicago-based company, said to the Naples Daily News. "There's much more for the families to do, (like a) family entertainment center. What that is, is all the dry play elements. It's the ropes, it's the bowling, it's the MagiQuest (virtual reality treasure hunt), and all the other food and beverages. We'll have anywhere between six to eight different food venues, everything from grab-and-go to a really nice sit-down restaurant."

Why build an indoor waterpark resort in sunny Florida?

It's a reasonable question — why built mountain lodge in Florida?

The Naples Daily News asked this to Great Wolf leaders in September 2023, wanting to see why they chose Southwest Florida for their expansion projects. According to officials, even Floridians want some time out of the sun.

"When it gets 110-index, it will be a nice place to hang out," Jacobsen said to reporters. "It's always 84 degrees in both the water and the water park. (The) idea of being inside in an indoor water park where the temperature stays at 84 degrees and have the ability to open a family entertainment center that's air-conditioned, you can see why we believe that an indoor water park will work."

The new Florida location also strives to build familiar and help connect visitation to all their parks, especially for those traveling in the area.

"Even though spring training is for a short period, what it does is introduce people to the brand and they go, 'I'm coming back,'" Jacobsen said. "I'm at the one in Ohio. I should go to the one in (Florida, or it might be,) 'I didn't realize this was here.' It's a bit of a billboard for us."

When do reservations begin for Great Wolf Lodge in Collier County, Florida?

Right now! Those wanting to stay at Great Wolf Lodge can book reservations for the complex at 3900 City Gate Blvd. N., next to Paradise Coast Sports Complex off I-75 and Collier Boulevard, according to Great Wolf officials.

Visitors can go to greatwolf.com or call (866)-462-9653.

Can Florida residents buy a day pass for the indoor waterpark?

The Great Wolf Lodge opened for business in Scottsdale, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. It is the 18th Great Wolf Lodge indoor water park resort in North America and its first location in the Southwest. It is also the first indoor water park resort in Arizona.

Yes, but not immediately when it opens. Officials said there's more than 800 parking spots for the 500-room resort but they want to understand what the guest pattern is first.

"We park a little bit higher count because of the day passes, which the community loves to hear. And also the community wants to hear they can use the family entertainment center," Jacobsen said. "We got to see how things shake out."

Contributing reporting: Phil Fernandez, Naples Daily News

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Great Wolf Lodge rings in Snowland. Will holiday event come to Naples?