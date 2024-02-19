Great Wolf Lodge has a Leap Day deal: Can you use it at the new resort in Florida?

A hot hotel deal like this only comes once every four years.

Great Wolf Lodge is offering a leap-year hotel sale, with family suites starting at $29 per person.

The offer is valid only for standard suites and for trips with a minimum of three guests per room. But will Florida's upcoming resort be included in the deal? Here's what we know.

When is Great Wolf Lodge's leap year sale 2024?

The Great Wolf Lodge leap year deal is offered on one day only: Leap Day, Feb. 29, 2024. The deal is valid for stays from Thursday, Feb. 29 to Thursday, June 13.

Will Floridians be able to use the deal at Naples's upcoming Great Wolf Lodge location?

Unfortunately, the Naples Great Wolf Lodge won't be open in time for the deal, which expires on June 13.

Back in August 2023, Great Wolf leaders announced they had set Oct. 1, 2024 as the first day "with hope it will be able to move the date earlier as additional construction milestones are achieved this fall and winter."

While that could mean the opening might be in the summer, based on timetables the firm has shared with the Naples Daily News, it might be too risky to grab the leap day deal, hoping to stay at the new resort.

8 fun facts about the resort: Florida’s first Great Wolf Lodge coming to Naples next year

Where are all the Great Wolf Lodge locations? What is the closest Great Wolf Lodge to Florida?

After Naples, additional U.S. resorts are targeted for the Houston area later in 2024 and Mashantucket, Connecticut in 2025. There are 20 locations currently open:

For any Floridians still wanting to take advantage of the deal, you can head to Georgia's location in LaGrange. Opened in 2018, the 100,000 square-foot indoor water park is found at 150 Tom Hall Parkway, roughly 60 miles outside of Atlanta.

What is the Great Wolf Lodge Leap Day deal price?

Great Wolf Lodge's leap-year deal costs $29 per person and requires at least three people.

The rate does not include taxes and fees, including the resort fee of $40 per night or the sustainability fee of 3% of sales (equal to about $5 for a stay at the lowest promotional rate).

How can I book Great Wolf Lodge's 2024 leap-year deal?

On Feb. 29, go to greatwolf.com and enter the code LEAP when booking the stay.

While I can't get the leap-year deal for Naples, can I start booking regular reservations?

Right now, you can book reservations for the complex at 3900 City Gate Blvd. N., adjacent to Paradise Coast Sports Complex off I-75 and Collier Boulevard, according to Great Wolf.

Visitors can go to greatwolf.com or call (866)-462-9653.

What deals are they offering for the Naples Great Wolf Lodge resort?

By using promotional code GRAND, customers can receive up to a 30% discount on room rates for stays between Oct. 1, 2024 and Jan. 1, 2025.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Leap Day: Great Wolf Lodge offering resort deal. Can you use in Naples