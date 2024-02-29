Great Wolf Lodge Texas is offering $29 sale for Leap Day. Here's how to access the deal

If the upcoming sunny days have you dreaming of a waterpark-resort vacation, look no further than this once-every-four-years deal.

Great Wolf Lodge is offering a leap-year deal with stays in family suites starting at $29 per person.

The offer is good for all Great Wolf Lodge locations nationwide, including Great Wolf Lodge Texas in Grapevine near Dallas. Since the deal is per person and requires at least three guests, stays start at $87 for a room.

When is Great Wolf Lodge's Leap Day sale?

The one-day sale starts at midnight CST on Feb. 29, leap day, and ends at 11:59 p.m. that night.

The price includes your overnight stay at the resort, which grants you unlimited access to the water park starting at 1 p.m. the day you check in, Great Wolf spokesperson Jason Lasecki said.

On the last morning of your stay, guests must check out by 11 a.m. but can enjoy the waterpark until it closes that day.

How to book Great Wolf Lodge for $29 per person

Head to greatwolf.com the day of the sale, and enter the code LEAP when booking your stay.

The offer may not be valid during holidays, school breaks or other blackout dates, and it cannot be combined with any other discount or promotional offer, according to a legal disclaimer. The offer also requires there be one individual 21 or older staying in each room.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Great Wolf Lodge is doing a $29 sale for Leap Day. Here's what to know