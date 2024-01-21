Great Yarmouth: Police given extra time to question murder suspect

Police have been given extra time to question a man arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a woman's body in a house.

A man in his 40s was arrested after a woman in her 30s was found dead in a house in Princes Road, Great Yarmouth, Norfolk at about 09:11 GMT on Saturday.

Norfolk Police went to the property after receiving information saying a body was inside the property.

The address remains cordoned off while inquiries continue into the death.

Detectives have appealed for witnesses or anyone who may have heard or seen anything suspicious to contact them.

Det Insp Alix Wright, of Norfolk Police, said previously: "We are in the very early stages of this investigation and are currently working to understand the sequence of events which has led to this woman's death.

The force also said that "following previous police contact prior to death" the matter would be referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct.

