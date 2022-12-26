Greatech Technology Berhad (KLSE:GREATEC) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Greatech Technology Berhad (KLSE:GREATEC) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Greatech Technology Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = RM104m ÷ (RM726m - RM171m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Greatech Technology Berhad has an ROCE of 19%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Semiconductor industry average of 15% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Greatech Technology Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Greatech Technology Berhad's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Greatech Technology Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 19% from 40% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a related note, Greatech Technology Berhad has decreased its current liabilities to 24% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Bottom Line On Greatech Technology Berhad's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Greatech Technology Berhad. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 319% return over the last three years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Greatech Technology Berhad that you might find interesting.

