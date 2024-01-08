Greater New Bedford Voc-Tech football player killed in car crash in Dartmouth

The Greater New Bedford Voc-Tech High School community is reeling from the loss of one of their own. Senior Jacob Pothier, 18, has been identified as the teen killed in the fatal single-car crash in Dartmouth Friday night.

GNBVT Superintendent-Director Michael Watson sent his heartfelt condolences to the family and noted that mental health and crisis intervention teams will be available to support the students during this difficult time.

“The death of a person so young, no matter the circumstances, is a tragedy,” Michael Watson wrote in a statement. “It is the stark reminder of a life not realized. It is the loss of a son to his parents, the loss of a brother to his siblings, and the loss of a peer to his friends.”

GNBVT Football Coach Justin Cruz said in a statement that Pothier was a cherished member of the football program. "In times like these, it is crucial that we come together as a family and support one another. We must lean on each other for strength and find solace in the memories we shared with Jacob. He was not just a teammate, but a friend and a brother to many of us," said Cruz.

He let all his players know his door was always open and that the coaches were there to help them through this difficult time. "His spirit will forever live on in our hearts, and we will carry his legacy with us both on and off the field," said Cruz.

He was listed as a junior wide receiver on the team's 2022 roster.

A GoFundMe has been created by Pothier's maternal aunt, Jennifer Cullen. "Jacob touched so many people in ways we knew; but, in many more ways, we never knew. The laughs and those blue eyes will live in my memory forever," Cullen posted on the site. In the fundraiser, she notes that he had turned 18 just two weeks ago. As of Monday morning, it had raised over $34,000 to help the family memorialize and bury him.

Greater New Bedford Voc-Tech High School senior Jacob Pothier, seen in this Standard Times file photo from October 2022, was killed in a car crash in Dartmouth.

Dartmouth Police seek info about the fatal crash

Dartmouth Police and other emergency personnel responded to the area of Gulf Road at Smith Neck Road at 10:35 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5, for a single-vehicle crash with reported ejections.

According to the Dartmouth Police Department, upon arrival, officers located both a male and female lying unresponsive in the roadway near a heavily damaged 2022 Honda Accord.

Both parties were treated at the scene and transported to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where the male identified as Jacob Pothier, 18, of New Bedford, was pronounced dead.

The female, identified as Kathleen Martins, 44, of Dartmouth, sustained life-threatening injuries and remains in guarded condition.

The crash currently remains under investigation by the Dartmouth Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit and both Massachusetts State Police and Dartmouth Police Department detectives.

As part of this investigation, the Dartmouth Police Department is asking that anyone who may have witnessed the involved vehicle (a white 2022 Honda Accord) operating in or near the town landing on the west side of the Padanaram bridge before the crash, to contact either Officer Brian Parent at 508-910-1790 or Detective Kyle Costa at 508-910-1755.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Greater New Bedford Voc-Tech student Jacob Pothier killed in car crash