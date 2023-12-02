Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce celebrates women in leadership

Dec. 1—CHEYENNE — Brittany Wilson was honored with the Women's Leadership Award on Friday as one of the outstanding women in the community over the past year.

She was one of five finalists selected from an initial 50 candidates. The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce presented the award during its monthly luncheon at Little America.

"Today, we gather to celebrate an exceptional individual whose unwavering commitment to excellence has left an indelible mark on both professional spheres and community landscapes," said 2021 award winner Paula Poythress, who presented Wilson with the award.

Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce vice president Amber Leyba described the award as a prestigious accolade that recognizes individuals who embody the essence of service leadership and display an unwavering commitment to nurturing growth in others.

Wilson is a partner at MHP LLP, a Cheyenne-based accounting firm. She leads the firm's Client Accounting Services Department, which provides bookkeeping and payroll-related services to clients.

"Managing over 25 audits, particularly in the challenging government and education sectors, she has consistently demonstrated unparalleled expertise and interpersonal skills, earning her top rankings nationwide," Poythress said of Wilson.

A Wyoming native and graduate of the University of Wyoming, Wilson also serves on the board of directors for the COMEA House homeless shelter, has served on the board of directors at the Rotary Club of Cheyenne, and is a graduate of the chamber's Leadership Cheyenne program, a volunteer for Wyoming FFA and member of American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Wyoming Society of CPAs.

"I honestly don't have much to say, which my partners might tell you is rare," Wilson said upon receiving the award. She thanked the chamber, her co-workers and her husband and expressed admiration for the other finalists.

The four other finalists were:

— Cindy DeLancey, president of Wyoming Business Alliance

— Tanya Keller, Realtor at Coldwell Banker The Property Exchange

— Alice J. MacVey, project management chief for the U.S. Air Force's 90th Civil Squadron

— Kim Withers, president and CEO of Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union in Cheyenne

After the presentation of the award, Brigadier Gen. Stacy Jo Huser spoke to the audience. She is the special assistant to the 20th Air Force commander, and shared the importance of understanding your own history and being authentic to yourself and those around you.

She joined the Air Force in 1996, which she partially credited to being one of few women with a degree looking to join the Air Force. She shared stories of how it has sometimes been difficult to be a woman in a male-dominated career field.

"I don't have female peers to hang out with or ask questions to or gossip with or talk about clothes or menopause or whatever," Huser said.

When she first joined the Air Force, Huser said she would put up a façade of what she thought she should be.

"I had this image in my mind of what a military leader looked and acted like. They were very stern, they were very decisive, they were commanding, they didn't smile, they didn't cry, they didn't laugh," she said. "Around the 10-year point, I decided I can't do this anymore. It's too hard. I am just going to be. I'm going to hug the people I work with, I'm going to cry when they lose a parent, I'm going to celebrate when they have a baby or win an award. If I'm having a bad day, I'm going to tell them, 'Hey, I'm having a really bad day.' I'm just going to be me."

She said it was a relief once she started being more genuine and how important that is to build trust with others. With that trust in place, others have been able to tell her they're having a bad day or come cry in her office, Huser said.

Noah Zahn is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's local government/business reporter. He can be reached at 307-633-3128 or nzahn@wyomingnews.com. Follow him on X @NoahZahnn.