Greater Cleveland Auto Show opens Friday with hundreds of vehicles on display

The Greater Cleveland Auto Show runs from Feb. 23 to March 3 at the I-X Center in Cleveland.

Dreaming of buying a new car?

It seems you are not alone in northern Ohio.

The opening of the Greater Cleveland Auto Show this weekend comes on the heels of an overall positive year in terms of the sale of new cars.

The Greater Cleveland Automobile Dealers' Association says the sale of new cars in northern Ohio were up by a margin of 6.91% in 2023 compared to the previous year.

Franchised dealers in northern Ohio sold 210,789 new vehicle sales compared to 197,164 in 2022.

And the positive numbers continued in January.

The 21-county region of northern Ohio − that includes Ashland, Ashtabula, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Holmes, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Richland, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties − saw 18,367 new vehicles sold last month compared to 16,150 the previous year.

Chevrolet was the top-selling brand in January followed by Ford then Honda.

Louis A. Vitantonio, president of the GCAD, said these positive sales numbers came in spite of higher interest rates and some national economic concerns.

Another positive for car dealers is sales traditionally go up in northern Ohio after the annual auto show.

When is the Greater Cleveland Auto Show?

The Greater Cleveland Auto Show opens Feb. 23 and runs through March 3.

The auto show hours vary.

It is open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. the opening day.

The remaining show hours are: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday.

Where is the Greater Cleveland Auto Show?

The Greater Cleveland Auto Show is held in the cavernous I-X Center in Cleveland.

The I-X Center is located 1 I-X Center Dr. in Cleveland next to Hopkins International Airport.

The convention and exhibit space was built in the 1940s as a war plane and later tank factory.

How much does it cost to go to the Greater Cleveland Auto Show?

Admission to this year's Greater Cleveland Auto Show is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and kids ages 7 to 12 and free for children 6 and under.

Parking is free.

Monday is Family Day and kids ages 15 and under are admitted free with paid adult admission.

The show will honor the military and first responders and healthcare workers on Thursday with free admission when you show a valid ID at the box office,

What's there to do and see at the auto show?

There will be hundreds of new and concept vehicles on display by various car makers at the auto show.

The show’s Millionaire’s Row features luxury vehicles including Aston Martin, Bentley, Maserati, Lamborghini and McLaren.

There will be Ride N’ Drives with nine brands include outdoor test drives of 35 different models from Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Kia, Ram, Subaru, Tesla and Volkswagen.

A display of classic cars will feature cars that are at least 25 years old with vehicles ranging from 1926 to 1997.

