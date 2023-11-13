Greater Cleveland Food Bank to end drive-thru distributions at Muni Lot

Yahoo Sports

Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant analysis and takeaways from each and every game of Week 10 of NFL action. After lamenting the lackluster primetime slate so far this season, the dynamic duo start with a few of the games that stood out as they discuss C.J. Stroud's massive win over Joe Burrow and the Bengals as his legend continues to grow, the magic of Joshua Dobbs and his inspiring starts for the Vikings and the Browns' biggest win of the season over Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. Later, Fitz and Frank dive into each and every game from the Sunday slate and give their analysis on the 49ers' resurgence, Kyler Murray's return, the Lions and their ability to win consistently, Bill Belichick and the meltdown in New England and much more.