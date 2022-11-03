Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce leader Emily Falappino steps down after 1 year

Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Emily Falappino, who took on the job in July 2021, has stepped down from the position to relocate to Orange County based on her family's needs, according to a news release.

Falappino told The Desert Sun she had plans to bring a new focus on big-picture economic development to the chamber during her tenure. She previously served as the CEO of the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce

Emily Falappino at the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce Member Appreciation Event in 2019

“As a steward of the Chamber, my focus was to further its mission and vision. Over this past year I have become deeply fond of the communities the Chamber represents,” Falappino said in a statement. “As much as I have love for this great community, the love of my life is located in Orange County, and our family life requires my relocation. I am immensely grateful for the time I was able to serve, and I am forever invested in the Greater Coachella Valley.”

Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors will conduct a search for a replacement leader. In the meantime, Diana Soto, who has been with the chamber for a decade, is now interim CEO of the organization. Falappino will continue in an advisory role for some time to ensure a smooth transition.

Diana Soto of the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce.

“I am honored to have the trust of the GCVCC Board of Directors, and it is my pleasure to lead this organization once again,” Soto said in a statement. “As a life-long resident of the Coachella Valley, my commitment to the extraordinary communities we serve remains strong, and I look forward to continue building on the momentum Emily instituted during her time with us.”

Soto became vice president of the chamber in 2016 and previously served as interim CEO prior to Falappino’s appointment.

