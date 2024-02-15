Greater Gardner fire departments receive state funding for new safety equipment

Several Greater Gardner fire departments will be buying new equipment or replacing outdated devices thanks to a state grant program.

The departments in Gardner, Ashburnham, Templeton and Winchendon were announced as recipients of the FY24 Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant program, which is run by the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services. The funding is part of $5 million distributed to 321 fire departments across the state.

The Gardner Fire Department was awarded $19,000, according to Chief Greg Lagoy, who said the majority of the funding will be used to replace equipment that was damaged or operating beyond its useful service life.

The Winchendon Fire Department, one of four local departments to receive state grant funding for the purchase of safety equipment, will use the money to upgrade its water-drafting system.

“The intent (of the program) isn’t to buy fancy, gadget-type stuff," Lagoy explained. "It’s more for the important equipment we use all the time that gets worn out and is expensive to replace."

The latest round of funding will be used to purchase a new set of lifting airbags, which firefighters use at accident scenes to lift a vehicle off of a pinned victim.

“We had a set of those that was purchased in the 1990s and was well beyond its useful service life, and one of those bags actually failed during a training exercise,” Lagoy said.

The department also plans to purchase a new battery-powered ventilation fan, which Lagoy said firefighters use at fire scenes to vent smoke or other fumes out of a structure.

“That will replace an older electric one that had failed and was not worth fixing,” he explained, adding that the battery-powered replacement will be a great help to crews on the scene. “It’s quick to deploy, they won’t have to find an electric source to power the fan, and they won’t have to worry about running cords.”

Other equipment the department will purchase with the grant includes battery-powered portable scene lights, two suits for cold water or ice rescues, and a new digital radio intercom headset system.

Winchendon Fire Department to purchase new hoses, escape belts

The Winchendon Fire Department is also the recipient of a $19,000 grant, and Chief Tom Smith said the money represents a great opportunity for his department to purchase safety equipment that wouldn’t normally be included in the annual budget.

Among the equipment the department is looking to acquire is new hoses that can be used with the truck’s turbo-draft system, in order to help firefighters battle blazes in rural areas of the town by utilizing nearby water sources such as ponds or lakes.

“The hose we’re going to get will allow this system to work at its full capacity versus the little bit less than it was before, which can hamper firefighter safety,” Smith said, adding the grant funding will be used to replace intake valves on one of the department’s trucks. “The ones we are currently using were very antiquated, so we’re replacing them so that nothing bursts under pressure and there’s no safety issues for the firefighters as they’re pumping water into a building.”

Other equipment the department is looking to purchase includes new structural firefighting gear, individualized facepiece units, and eight escape belts, which allow firefighters to immediately bail out of a window in emergency situations.

More: Gardner Fire adds three to staff: what that means for the city, department and you

Templeton Fire Department to replace thermal imaging cameras

The Templeton Fire Department is the recipient of $15,500 in the latest round of grant funding. Chief Dave Dickie said the money will be used to purchase two new sets of structural firefighting personal protection gear and replace two outdated thermal imaging cameras.

“(This funding) is very much needed and very welcomed,” Dickie said. “It’s so hard in today’s day and age with the cost of everything up so much for the towns to afford all of the equipment that we all need.”

Ashburnham Fire Department to update radio system

The Ashburnham Fire Department was awarded $5,936 in this latest round of funding, according to Chief Chris Conrad. He said the money will be used to update the department’s radio system.

“Our radios are outdated and don’t have the capability to contact the regional centers around us,” Conrad explained.

This marks the fourth year that funding has been awarded through the program, which invites fire departments across the state to apply for reimbursement on purchases of over 130 types of eligible equipment, including turnout gear, hoses and nozzles, extrication equipment, and thermal imaging cameras.

In many cases, the purchase of updated equipment will help departments attain or maintain compliance with Occupational Safety and Health Administration or National Fire Protection Association safety standards.

This article originally appeared on Gardner News: New fire equipment for Gardner, Winchendon, Templeton, Ashburnham