Greater Grand Forks Chamber of Commerce annual meeting to feature panels hosted by Altru CEO, UND president

Jan. 24—GRAND FORKS — The Grand Forks-East Grand Forks Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual meeting and dinner on Thursday, Jan. 25, at the Alerus Center.

The chamber will welcome its new board chair, Tony Hodny of H & S Electrical Services, who is taking over from Russel Crary of Crary Real Estate. There will also be a panel on bioscience facilitated by Todd Forkel, CEO of Altru Health System, and a panel on cyber and artificial intelligence facilitated by Andy Armacost, president of UND.

"(Forkel is) going to talk about the bioscience opportunity (in Grand Forks) and then Andy Armacost is going to talk about, with a panel, the cyber and AI opportunity in Grand Forks," Barry Wilfahrt, president and CEO of the Chamber, said. "(Hodny) is going to lay out some of these examples and things we get done as a community and where those next opportunities are."

The chamber will end the event with the announcement of the recipient of this year's Henry Havig Award. The award is one of Grand Forks' highest business honors. Last year, Curt Kreun, North Dakota state senator and longtime Grand Forks City Council member,

received the award at the chamber's meeting

.

The annual meeting is 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Alerus Center. The dinner and program begins at 6:30 p.m.