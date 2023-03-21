Greater Johnstown pressing charges following gun threat, school officials say

Mar. 21—Greater Johnstown school officials are pressing charges against a cyberschool student and a parent following a threat of gun violence against Johnstown Elementary School.

Superintendent Amy Arcurio said the threat was made during a FaceTime video call to a Johnstown student, who showed concern and informed her teacher Monday.

The teacher alerted school administrators and Johnstown police were contacted, she said.

"We sent JPD units to the student's house, and the mother's gun was removed from the home," Arcurio said.

The investigation showed the child had access to the weapon and that it was not stored out of reach of the child, she said.

Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said the incident remained under investigation Monday, but that the gun was not brought to the elementary school at any point.

Neugebauer said any specific charges or juvenile allegations will be filed once the investigation is complete.

Arcurio issued a letter to the district community Monday, informing families about the threat, the response and actions being taken.

West Hills Police Department will provide extra police presence Tuesday at Johnstown Elementary School, Arcurio said.

But she added that "there is no longer a credible threat toward our school as the threat has been removed."

"We are appreciative of our student, teacher, administration, our (school resource officer) and JPD, who swiftly responded to this situation," Arcurio said.