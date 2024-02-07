Greater Johnstown school board approves schedules for culinary students at downtown facility

Feb. 7—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Adjustments to a memorandum of understanding between Greater Johnstown School District and Pennsylvania Highlands Community College's culinary partnership were approved by the Greater Johnstown school board at Tuesday's meeting.

Michael Dadey, assistant to the superintendent, who was filling in for Superintendent Amy Arcurio, said the changes set the schedule for high school students to attend the new Penn Highlands culinary arts facility on the 400 block of Main Street in downtown Johnstown.

"How many kids are attending, how many days they'll be down there ... and the tuition," Dadey said.

The two entities announced the culinary arts program in October 2022 as renovations to accommodate the culinary facility were getting underway at a former Johnstown storefront.

The program allows Greater Johnstown High School students to take lessons and earn college credits toward a degree before graduation.

During the courses, they'll hone their skills in food preparation, plating, cooking and related endeavors. They'll also receive ServSafe food safety training.

Then, after graduation, the students can enroll at Penn Highlands and complete three more semesters there to finish an associate's degree in culinary arts. They could also continue their training and move on to a four-year degree in that field.

Equipment for the downtown culinary facility was moved into the building in August, but the progress was halted several times due to issues involving utilities. Since then, the finishing touches have been placed on what project leaders call a state-of-the-art kitchen, and students began taking classes there in January. There are five Greater Johnstown students training at the facility.

"From what I understand, things are going pretty smoothly," Penn Highlands President Steve Nunez said.

He said that the college made a large investment into the training center and that the opportunities for students are exciting.

A ribbon-cutting event to officially open the location is set for March 27.