Greater Lafayette nonprofits tell Santa what they really want -- need -- for Christmas

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – If you were asked what you really wanted for Christmas, would you know how to respond?

Stock shelves at Food Finders Food Bank food pantry at its Drive Away Hunger fall food drive announcement event, on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, in Lafayette, Ind.

What's the one thing you want ― or need ― this holiday season?

The Journal & Courier asked a number of Greater Lafayette nonprofits that question. Initially, at least one organization was stumped or, more accurately, bewildered by the question.

"Anything?" one executive director emailed back. "We can ask for anything?"

Yes, we said. Anything. You never know, there may be that one donor out there, searching for how to make a difference in his or her community, and you have given them a grand idea.

Dogs peer out from their kennels at Almost Home Humane Society in Lafayette.

Here's just a sampling of what nonprofits in our area want and need, but the list is practically endless. Don't see your organization featured? Call them, ask them what they would really love to see under the proverbial tree this year.

Lafayette Urban Ministry

A nonprofit incorporated in 1972, Lafayette Urban Ministry consists of more than 46 congregations from 20 different faith traditions that come together to support Lafayette’s needy children and families.

Donations at this time of year, and throughout the year, greatly serve those in need, said Executive Director Wes Tillet.

"Because of all the time, talent, and treasure given by people in Greater Lafayette to LUM, together we can uplift the lives of thousands of people every year," Tillet added. "Thank you!"

Wish list

∎ Peanut butter (gift-in-kind for LUM Food Pantries)

∎ $20 - one person spends one night in the LUM Emergency Shelter or Winter Warming Station

∎ $50 - consultation fee of a LUM Immigration Clinic Client

∎ $70 - one-time financial boost for one household through the LUM Financial Assistance Program

∎ $100 - assist with after-school and summer child-care costs for low-income families through LUM After School Program

∎ $300 - cover the costs of a child to experience LUM Camp in July 2024

∎ $500 - 25 people spend one night in the LUM Emergency Shelter or Winter Warming Station

∎ $840 - one-time financial boost for 14 households through the LUM Financial Assistance Program

∎ $1,200 - playground updates for After School Program

∎ $7,500 - new air conditioning unit (and installation) for LUM Isaiah 32 house (rental houses for low-income households)

∎ $10,000 - legal fees and casework for more than 20 immigrants working with the LUM Immigration Clinic

Almost Home Humane Society

Almost Home Humane Society strives to be a no-kill shelter, according to its website, boasting a lifesaving rate of 93 percent.

The way to the heart of an animal at the Almost Home Humane Society this holiday season is through its stomach.

"Our main need right now, and what would make our animals the most happy, would be food," said Brittany Tommila, the shelter manager. "Specifically Purina Kitten Chow Nurture, any kind of pate wet cat food for our kittens, and Dog Chow Chicken for our dogs. With over 100 dogs, and plenty of hungry cat bellies, we are always grateful to be able to fill them!"

Bauer Family Resources

Bauer Family Resources, founded by Grace Bauer in 1929, partners with a number of agencies to fill the needs of families in Carroll, Clinton, Fountain, Tippecanoe, Warren, and White County in Indiana.

"We would wish for supplies for our new Family Resource Center," said Melinda Pryor, executive assistant. "This would include hygiene items, diapers, cleaning products, paper towel, and toilet paper. These items are distributed to families who need it the most."

Food Finders Food Bank

In its 16-county service area, Food Finders estimates that one in eight people face hunger, and the risk of hunger is more likely to affect households with children.

"At the top of our wish list are donations and empathy for our neighbors who are struggling not only during the holidays but throughout the year," Food Finders President/CEO Kier Crites Muller said. "More families turned to Food Finders for assistance this year than ever before, which rings true through all 16 counties we serve. With our purchasing power, every dollar donated provides three meals."

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Greater Lafayette nonprofits make out their wish list for Santa