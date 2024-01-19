Greater Latrobe board to tour schools after pausing pricey plan to revitalize facilities

Jan. 19—Greater Latrobe School Board members who last month halted plans for at least $182 million in proposed construction and renovations are scheduled to tour the district's five schools Saturday to look at building needs.

"I feel some of the board members just need to have the opportunity to walk through the buildings and see how they operate, come up with their own recommendations and listen to the recommendations of our administration team," school board President Merle D. Musick said.

The move comes about a month after the board voted, 7-2, to rescind the adoption of a facilities plan that was being pursued by the previous board. That plan was projected to raise district property taxes by 24 mills by 2039.

The plan was cited as a factor in driving an unprecedented number of write-in votes in November's election for school board seats.

Two write-in candidates — John Petrarca and Tom Gockel — won seats. Joining with other newly elected members John Urban and Bradley Toman, reelected member Merle L. Musick, Merle D. Musick and Vice President Andrew Repko, they voted to rescind the capital project plan. Board members Heidi Kozar and Rhonda Laughlin voted against doing so.

Saturday's tour was announced as part of a school board retreat. District solicitor Ned Nakles said the gathering, as a conference for informational purposes, is an exception to Pennsylvania's Sunshine Law regarding meetings of governing bodies that must be open to the public.

"If they were to make a decision on the spot as a group, that would violate the Sunshine Law," Nakles said of the board. "I'm sure that is not going to happen."

In addition to the tour, Merle D. Musick said the retreat would allow the board to review a facilities plan prepared by Kurt Thomas, the district's director of facilities, operations and planning.

A capital improvement plan extending through 2025 was released in 2021 and is posted on the district website, glsd.us.

The school board this week addressed one facilities need, approving upgrades and repairs to fire alarm main control panels at Baggaley and Mountain View elementary schools, at a cost of about $41,600.

"We want to maintain the serviceability of those units and make sure our buildings are safe," Thomas said.

As the district looks to set priorities on facilities needs, he said, "We are dealing with aging infrastructure, and there are going to be building systems that need replaced."

The three-phase facilities plan the previous board was considering had a projected cost of at least $182 million and included an addition to the senior high for ninth grade, a new building for seventh and eighth grades, demolition of the current junior high and either renovation or consolidation of the Baggaley and Mountain View schools.

"We're asking for guidance from the board," Thomas said. "The new board wants to look at things further."

After the tour, the board will seek input on facilities needs from staff and students, Merle D. Musick said.

"We'll be taking what we learn on Saturday and walking it forward," he said.

Unity resident and district parent Josh Cunningham, who is a teacher at nearby River Valley School District, urged the Greater Latrobe board to keep safety a priority as it considers possible building upgrades.

He noted Baggaley and Mountain View have not been renovated since the deadly 1999 mass shooting at Colorado's Columbine High School touched off an era of heightened concern about school safety and security.

"One of the things that most concerns me is how many rooms in our schools don't have alternate methods out" to provide students and staff more than one means of escape, Cunningham said. "During your building tour, keep safety in mind."

