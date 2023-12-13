Greater Milford Ballet Company continues founder's legacy in performing 'The Nutcracker'

MENDON — By all accounts, Georgia Deane was a force to be reckoned with.

"She was a person that had no concept of self-limitation," according to her daughter, Cynthia Marnik.

Marnik is artistic director behind the Greater Milford Ballet Company's annual performance of "The Nutcracker." The local ballet company will present the holiday classic, a tradition started by Deane, for the 43rd time this weekend.

Greater Milford Ballet Company's production began in 1980, in response to a lack of a production of "The Nutcracker" in the area. In the 43 years since, it has changed little, but is otherwise a traditional production, according to Marnik, complete with falling "snow."

Lexie Annantuonio, as the soldier doll, and Grant Lepine, as Drosselmeyer, rehearse for this weekend's Greater Milford Ballet Company performance of "The Nutcracker" at the Deane School of Dance in Mendon, Dec. 11, 2023. Performances are at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the Milford High School auditorium.

Deane died two years ago, at 103. But Marnik is carrying on her mother's legacy through Deane School of Dance, home of the Greater Milford Ballet Company.

"Now I kind of have to be Georgia Deane, Part 2," she said in a recent interview with the Daily News. "There was nothing she couldn't do... nothing she couldn't do. She has changed the cultural landscape of Mendon."

Cynthia Marnik says her mom taught her to 'don't take no for an answer'

Marnik shared a story of a time when Deane was traveling for a dance competition. On the night before her performance, Deane asked to use the hotel's ballroom for a rehearsal. According to Marnik, hotel employees said to themselves, "I don't know who she is, but she seems important."

"She really taught me (to) don't take no for an answer, she was not diminished. She was a force to be reckoned with," Marnik said.

Colleen O'Brien and Chris Campbell, as Mother and Father Silberhaus, rehearse for a scene in "The Nutcracker," which will be put o this weekend by the Greater Milford Ballet Company, Dec. 11, 2023.

Despite the big shoes to fill, Marnik said it was easy for her to step into the role of operating the ballet company and dance school, due to her upbringing being similar to her mother's.

"It's an honor, she was well known everywhere," Marnik said. "It's a hard act to follow, but we had similar backgrounds. We all got out in theater and music and dance."

Georgia Deane opened Deane School of Dance school more than 70 years ago

Deane School of Dance and the Greater Milford Ballet Company were each founded by Deane, a 1940 graduate of Curry College. Deane, along with her sister Helen, opened the Deane School of Dance in Salem in 1952. She later opened the school in Mendon on Bellingham Street.

Today, the school teaches about 100 students from 15 Blackstone Valley communities. Many students will appear in this year's production of "The Nutcracker" this weekend at Milford High School.

Cynthia Marnik poses beside a collage of photos of her late mother, Georgia Deane, inside Marnik's office at the Deane School of Dance in Mendon, Dec. 6, 2023.

Colleen O'Brien, a board member since 2007, praised the Deane School of Dance, calling it an enjoyable experience.

"Deane School of Dance provides high quality training," she said. "Georgia's mission was to educate, entertain and to enrich the area culturally."

O'Brien has performed in "The Nutcracker," as Clara's mother, since 2017.

Madison Magazu will portray the gift doll in this weekend's Greater Milford Ballet Company production of "The Nutcracker," Dec. 11, 2023.

"With the youth, they get a break from electronics, and they get a chance to connect," O'Brien said. "They're connecting toward a common goal, and it teaches them the important lesson that practice makes perfect."

The Greater Milford Ballet Company and Deane School of Dance put on a yearly recital.

'The Nutcracker' to play at Milford High School

This year's performances of "The Nutcracker" will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday in the Milford High School auditorium (31 West Fountain St.).

Dancers come from throughout the Blackstone Valley and beyond, including Milford, Hopedale Franklin, Northborough and Wrentham. Others are from Rhode Island communities, including Cumberland, Lincoln, Newport and Woonsocket.

Emma Cullen center, takes part in a rehearsal of "The Nutcracker" at the Deane School of Dance in Mendon, Dec. 11, 2023. The Greater Milford Ballet is putting on two performances of the holiday classic this weekend in the Milford High School Auditorium.

This year, Boston Ballet and Ocean State Ballet instructor Lauren Difede will be a guest performer as the sugar plum fairy. Carson Ford, of the Newport Contemporary Ballet, will be the cavalier.

Previous guest performers include Misty Copeland, of the American Ballet Theatre; Ashley Murphy, of the Dance Theatre of Harlem; Emily Loscocco, of Festival Ballet Providence; and Ashley Ellis, of Boston Ballet.

Tickets are priced at $30 and $25. They can be obtained by calling the Deane Dance Studio at (508) 473-3354 or by sending an email request to cinderella1946@comcast.net. Tickets are also available at Charles River Bank, 16 Hastings St., Mendon. Depending on availability, tickets will also be sold at the auditorium.

