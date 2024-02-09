Greater Milwaukee Foundation raises $726 million in campaign focused on racial equity

Leaders at the Greater Milwaukee Foundation are celebrating the conclusion of a wide-reaching fundraising campaign that raised $726 million aimed at improving Milwaukeeans' quality of life in the long term.

Racial equity and inclusion has been the foundation's "North Star" over the last six years of its Greater Together campaign, which was announced publicly in 2022 with about $500 million raised.

The foundation's plans for the money include investing in early childhood education and housing solutions and developing a community hub in the city's Bronzeville district. Donors supported the campaign generously, said Ellen Gilligan, president and chief executive officer of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation.

"I'm very inspired by how the campaign and the vision were embraced across the region," said Gilligan, who will be retiring this summer after 14 years with the foundation.

Fundraising campaign aimed to address disparities

Foundation leaders initially aimed for a goal of $400 million but upped it to $700 million once they realized it would be possible, said Cecelia Gore, the co-chair of the campaign and a foundation board member.

Following years of listening to residents about their needs and concerns, the foundation selected several priorities that "could move the needle" in addressing key disparities in Milwaukee, Gore said. They included:

Increase access to high-quality early childhood care and education for families of color and invest in the early-education workforce;

Increase the number of affordable rental units and improve homeownership rates;

Engage in "impact investing" with loans to small businesses to help them grow;

Maintain "flexible funds" to respond to changing needs in the community, like helping the area recover from COVID-19.

"All the things that I think we tapped into are things that people and families need to be successful," Gore said.

Cecelia Gore, executive director of the Brewers Community Foundation and the co-chair of the Greater Together campaign.

Gilligan offered early childhood care and education as an example. Half of Milwaukee children under 6 lack access to quality early education, according to the foundation's research.

When kids have a safe place to go during the day, parents can work, and the broader economy benefits from having them in the workforce. And kids receive a good education and are set up for success of their own.

"We are in the business of long-term change," she said. "We have the opportunity to address not only symptoms, but systems."

Also included in the campaign is the ThriveOn King building, a $105 million mixed-use development in the former Schuster’s department store at 2153 N. King Drive. It is part of a collaboration with the foundation and the Medical College of Wisconsin focused on addressing the social determinants of health, and both will move offices there in the coming months.

Tenants for the revitalized building include the Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin donation center, the Malaika Early Education Center and JobsWork MKE, a nonprofit job training group. The first floor also features a neighborhood hall that can seat 200 people, a stage and a food hall.

To Gore, the building is an example of what can be accomplished with the campaign's funds and vision.

"Having that building as the center of our campaign universe provided a way to demonstrate the magnitude of opportunity," she said.

The ThriveOn King building, a multi-use development in Milwaukee's Bronzville neighborhood on November 1, 2023 in Milwaukee. Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Donations a piece of vision to solve Milwaukee's challenges

More than a century old, the foundation is made up of more than 1,500 charitable funds created over time by individual donors. The foundation is also a grant-making institution that supports nonprofits throughout the community. In recent years it has played a role as a convener and connector, bringing together business leaders, politicians and nonprofits to work on big issues.

Foundation staff said more than 4,800 donors contributed to the Greater Together campaign. Donations ranged from $5 to $20 million. Gilligan highlighted the fact that the campaign brought more donors into the fold who hadn't been involved before, like younger people and people of color.

Reaching the fundraising goal is "exciting" and "historic," Gore said. But it's just a piece of what it will take to solve the challenges Milwaukee faces.

"We really want to be that great city by a Great Lake," she said. "In order to do that, we have to be realistic about our challenges, and seek ways to make sure that everybody in our community has an opportunity to live with a high quality of life."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Greater Milwaukee Foundation Greater Together campaign reaches goal