Greater Muncie Chamber of Commerce moving to bank building at Main and Walnut streets

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Greater Muncie Chamber of Commerce is moving out of Horizon Convention Center to offices in the former American National Bank Building at Main and Walnut streets, with plans to be open to the public in early 2024.

The former American National Bank Building is becoming the new home for the Greater Muncie Chamber of Commerce. Plans call for the Chamber offices to be located on the second floor of the historic building, built in 1925, following renovations early this year.

The Chamber board has been exploring opportunities for the Chamber to have a more visible presence in the community, according to a press release. The new office space will provide the desired visibility in the heart of Downtown Muncie and help revitalize a historic building.

Elizabeth Rowray, president and CEO of the Chamber, said the new location will provide easier access from the street for the public and Chamber members, which was a priority for the board of directors at the Chamber.

The move follows an announcement in the fall of 2023 that the Delaware Advancement Corp. and the Chamber were reorganizing with DAC taking care of the convention center operations and the Chamber undertaking economic development for the community.

The second floor of the former bank building at 104 E Main St. will be the Chamber's new home within three to six months.

The Muncie-Delaware County Chamber of Commerce has a new name and a new look to its logo. The organization is now the Greater Muncie Chamber of commerce with this new colorful logo.

"We are excited to embark on this new chapter in the history of the Greater Muncie Chamber of Commerce," Rowray said. "This move comes on the heels of a successful and innovative 2023. We are ringing in the new year with a fresh and modern rebrand, a brand-new website and now a new office space. We believe that these moves show our commitment to growth and innovation."

The building was constructed in 1925 as the Delaware County Bank. It is located to the north of the Patterson Building and east of the Delaware County Building.

Rowray said a drop ceiling is being removed at the site to expose a colorful and attractive plaster ceiling.

The Chamber is leasing its new space, with the first floor remaining available for other tenants. The new quarters will provide room for eight staffers, she said.

An official ribbon cutting and open house will be announced at a later time.

David Penticuff is a reporter with The Star Press. He can be reached at dpenticuff@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Chamber move to bank building latest change for business organization