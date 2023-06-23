Greater Sarasota Chamber recognizes local businesses at annual awards luncheon

SARASOTA — Nine local businesses were honored and recognized by the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce and 600 supporters at Friday's Frank G. Berlin Small Business Awards at the Hyatt Regency.

Ranging from mental health start-ups to long-standing companies with thousands of local employees, the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce hosted finalists with a variety of services in the area.

Chamber President and CEO Heather Kasten thanked all of the finalists for the event while sharing information about the chamber's growing impact and reach in the region over the 33 years since the inaugural award ceremony.

Heather Kasten, president and CEO of the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, welcomes guests to the awards luncheon.

Awards were given in nine qualifying categories for this year's event — small, medium, and large business; community impact business; minority-led business; woman-owned business; rising star; workforce development and innovation; and nonprofit organization. Here's who took home the 2023 Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce awards this year:

Owner of Rise & Nye's speaks to guests after winning the Community Impact Award.

One Stop Housing was the winner of the small business award.

The finalists were judged by a 30-member committee that selected winners based on several criteria, including innovation of products or services, business growth and contributions to the community.

“Our Chamber is all about celebrating small businesses,” Kasten said. “This awards ceremony gathers more than 500 community members to honor and recognize the people and the local businesses behind our region's rapid growth – after all, small businesses are the heart and soul of our community.”

The 2023 Frank G. Berlin, Sr. Small Business Awards sponsors included the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, Boat Guys, Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick LLP, Kerkering Barberio, Bank of America, Hyatt Regency Sarasota, HH Staffing, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Gulf Coast Community Foundation, Gulfside Bank, The Bank of Tampa, Palm Printing, Tommy’s Express Car Wash, Storm Smart, Wealth Strategies Partners, Florida Light & Power.

Around 600 attendees gathered Friday for the annual Frank G. Berlin Small Business Award luncheon hosted by the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Frank G. Berlin Small Business Award event honors Sarasota area firms