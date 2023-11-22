Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce launching survey to gauge violent crime impact

The Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce is conducting a survey to help the capital city's business community fight violent crime.

A 16-question online survey was emailed to businesses across the city to gauge the impact of violent crimes and gather input on what owners would like to see done.

The questionnaire comes almost four months after the chamber met in Amelia Island for their annual conference where the effects of violent crime on Tallahassee's entrepreneurial scene were discussed.

The Chamber's Business Advocacy Committee is investigating because of the many concerns raised by members.

Sue Dick, welcomes Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce Conference attendees to the final session of the weekend at the Ritz-Carlton in Amelia Island on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.

"We care about the safety of every individual in our community and will continue to work with law enforcement, government leaders, and community partners as we examine this issue, analyze data and trends, and receive input from our members," the Chamber said in a statement.

Changes have been afoot locally, to be sure.

For example, there's a Real-Time Crime Center, which began operating in February. Housed inside FSU's Sliger Building at Innovation Park, the center not only gives officers in the field vital intelligence as crimes are unfolding but also includes a research component that sets it apart from other centers elsewhere.

The center is a collaboration between the Leon County Sheriff's Office, the Tallahassee Police Department, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the FSU Police Department and FSU's College of Criminology and Criminal Justice. It uses cameras and license plate readers to identify suspects faster and helps keep lines of communication open among agencies.

The Chamber will analyze the survey answers after the polling window closes on Dec. 1 to determine the next best steps for the community.

The 10-minute survey includes multiple choice questions and a few open-ended questions giving business owners the ability to provide feedback and elaborate on experiences.

Survey preview

Here are some of the questions being asked:

In the past three years would you say the level of crime in Tallahassee and Leon County has increased, stayed about the same, or decreased?

Do you believe Tallahassee/Leon County needs more technology to fight crime?

Have your employees or customers felt concerned about their safety in the vicinity of your business or nearby parking areas this year?

What do you feel could be done to decrease violent crime in our community? Please include any solutions, programs or actions you think should be taken to address the issue.

Has crime negatively impacted your business, business practices or employees?

Elena Barrera can be reached at ebarrera@tallahassee.com. Follow her on X: @elenabarreraaa.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Greater Tallahassee Chamber will use survey to gauge violent crimes