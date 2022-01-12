Greater transparency, more training, increased diversity: The police accountability task force issues its recommendations to the legislature

A task force created by the legislature more than two years ago approved a list of proposals Tuesday that aim to improve the accountability, transparency and diversity of police departments in Connecticut.

The 21 recommendations endorsed by the Police Transparency and Accountability Task Force range from establishing standards for citizen accountability boards to requiring police to post their policies and procedures on their websites.

“Right now, what we’re doing is setting a marker: here are all the things we agree need to happen,” said Ken Barone, a policy and research specialist at the Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy at UConn. “The next step is how do we make them happen. That’s going to be an ongoing conversation.”

The task force was initially formed in 2019 by the legislature; its mission was refined and expanded in 2020, following national outrage over the murder of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis.

“We started even before Mr. Floyd was killed,” said Daryl McGraw, a criminal justice consultant who co-chairs the task force. “It’s been two years and we’ve had a lot of conversations... so much work went into this.”

Some of the task force’s recommendations, such as the appointment of an inspector general to investigate and prosecute police use of force cases, have already been implemented.

Some of the recommendations can be implemented on the local level or by the Police Officer Standards and Training Council, which establishes standards for law enforcement officials in Connecticut.

Several of the recommendations made by the task force aim to improve police interactions with people who have mental health issues and other disabilities.

One proposal calls for licensed clinical social workers to conduct behavioral health assessments. Other measures include expanding the 211 system to take some of the non-emergency calls typically handled by 911 dispatchers and create a voluntary registry so police will know if they are interacting with a disabled resident.

The recommendations also include a proposal to provide police with additional training to improve their understanding of mental and physical disabilities.

Milford Police Chief Keith Mello, who serves on the task force, said some of the task force recommendations are “under-developed.” But those policies can be worked on by lawmakers, he said.

The task force spent close to two years examining a myriad of issues relating to policing. It held several “listening tours” to hear from members of the public about their experiences with law enforcement.

Improving diversity was one of the group’s main goals. To that end, it is recommending state support for programs that recruit and train police officers who reflect the state’s racial and ethnic demographics. It is also supporting efforts more diversity within the civilian ranks of police departments.

The task force also adopted a number of proposals to improve transparency and build public trust. It is recommending police departments post all of their procedures on their website, so members of the public will have a better understanding of how these agencies operate.

“There’s a lot of unfinished work on the table,” McGraw said, but the recommendations represent “an opportunity to open some doors, to open the lines of communication ... [with] police departments.

“This [should be] the first step, not the last step,” he added.

The report will be submitted to the legislature’s judiciary and public safety committees for possible action during the 2022 session, which begins in February. Task force recommendations are available at ctpolicetransparency.com.