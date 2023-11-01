My greatest Lions team has no Scots and Brian O'Driscoll on bench

My decision to call time on my British and Irish Lions coaching career after four tours has led to me to reflect over some great memories. During that time, I have had the honour to work with some of the greatest players these four nations have produced in the professional era.

I am often asked about my selections over the years. My decision to drop Brian O’Driscoll for our series-winning Test victory in Australia in 2013 is probably the one that attracted the most controversy and sadly led to a lot of abuse from Irish supporters even though I am proud to say that my coaching career began in Galway, first for Galwegians, Connacht and then Ireland. But there have been so many more.

It got me wondering. Who would make my greatest Lions team?

I have gone through my notes of each of the four tours – my first as an assistant to Sir Ian McGeechan to South Africa in 2009, then as head coach for Australia in 2013, New Zealand in 2017 and South Africa in 2021 and made what is undoubtedly the toughest selection I have ever had to make. To give it some context, I have made my selections based on a snapshot of all the players when they were at their best for the Lions when I was involved. It does not take into account what they achieved over the course of their careers but when they pulled on the red shirt.

From 2009 to 2021 the game changed, laws changed too so that was taken into account in my decisions. So too were individual playing records for the Lions, as well as positional combinations. My selections for the bench are not simply the next best eight players either but designed to complement the starting XV. Players who could make the biggest impact during a Test match. Here goes. I have my tin hat ready, just in case.

Backs

15. Leigh Halfpenny (Wales)

At his very best Leigh was positionally and defensively one of the best full-back in the world. What people might be surprised about is that he was also outstanding in the wide channels at the breakdown. His goal-kicking on the 2013 tour also set him apart from a few others.

14. Tommy Bowe (Ireland)

What a player. A winger’s primary job is to score tries and Tommy scored five tries for us in five caps across two tours – 2009 and 2013. But perhaps what I loved most about him was his work-rate. He always ran hard, was a great defender and chased every kick with wild enthusiasm, that was typified when he recovered from a broken hand early on the tour in 2013 to go straight into the side for the second Test.

13. Jonathan Davies (Wales)

This was the most difficult selection for many obvious reasons. I know a lot of people will ask why I did not select Brian O’Driscoll here. If you were to pick a Lions team that included the tours when he was at his best, 2001 and 2005, then he would come into that calculation because he was an unbelievable player. But when I was head coach in 2013, his best days were behind him whereas Jonathan Davies was in his prime. He played in the series winning Test in 2013 and went on to become player of the series on the 2017 tour against the world champions New Zealand.

Jonathan Davies with family after the third Test of the 2017 tour in New Zealand - PA/David Davies

12. Jamie Roberts (Wales)

The second key factor in my midfield selection was the brilliant partnership Jamie and Jonathan had together. Jamie was the player of the series in 2009 in South Africa and was brilliant at getting us over the gainline.

11. George North (Wales)

Wales were blessed with some fantastic athletes in the backline during my time and George was another one with explosive power, brilliant footwork which made him difficult to deal with, particularly at his best between 2011 to 2013. His physicality was important in negating the power of Israel Folau against Australia in 2013.

10. Johnny Sexton (Ireland)

Another one of my controversial decisions was not taking Johnny on the tour to South Africa in 2021. I had sound reasons at the time based on concerns he would be able to withstand the training and fixtures schedule. Analysis of the players’ data showed he had not played games on three consecutive weekends since 2018 because of knocks and rest periods for Leinster or Ireland. It is still a decision I wonder if I got right, given how he finished his career with Ireland. But I have no hesitation in naming him in my all-time starting XV. He started in all three Tests in 2013 and then was pivotal in 2017 when, after the first Test, we went with the Sexton/Farrell combination. His biggest attribute is communication and game understanding.

Jonathan Sexton combined with Owen Farrell in 2017 - Getty Images/Stephen McCarthy

9. Mike Phillips (Wales)

Such a competitor in terms of wanting to win, a lot of confidence and belief in his own ability but could also be like another back row forward in terms of his physique. He honestly believed he was the best player in the world and was one of the best passers of a nine that I have seen

Forwards

1. Mako Vunipola (England)

Mako in his prime was simply world class with his ball-carrying and defence and would often make tackle contributions of a back row forward. He was also a highly intelligent rugby player who spoke well and made impactful contributions in team sessions and with the forwards.

2. Jamie George (England)

I have a huge amount of time for Jamie, both as a bloke and as a player. If his form had not dipped in early 2021 with England, I could well have gone with him as my tour captain for the South Africa tour. His setpiece was the difference for me, and he was an excellent line-out thrower. He also has surprisingly good footwork and skills for a hooker.

3. Adam Jones (Wales)

I could easily have gone with Tadhg Furlong here, but this was one selection that takes into consideration the changing demands of the game. If you are talking about a modern-day prop, you would probably be looking for someone with more mobility and contributions, but he edges it on his sheer scrummaging ability and stand-out contributions in 2009 and 2013.

4. Alun Wyn Jones (Wales)

One of the easiest selections. He played in four tours, and brought a Lion-hearted combination of experience, toughness, resilience, and work-rate. He had an incredible engine for a lock, bringing as much energy to a kick-chase as he would a scrummage.

Alun Wyn Jones played in 12 Lions Tests across four tours - Getty Images/Ashley Vlotman

5. Paul O’Connell (Ireland)

Paul wasn’t the biggest lock in the world but an unbelievable line-out exponent who understood the game and himself in terms of what his strengths and weaknesses were more than anyone else I worked with. He was also an inspirational leader, who could bring a lot of people with him.

6. Tom Croft (England)

This was the hardest selection, given the quality of player I worked with here. I still wonder what a player Stephen Ferris could have been for us if he had not picked up a knee injury on the 2009 tour. I am also a big fan of Courtney Lawes. But Tom at his best was an incredible athlete, quick and explosive and a brilliant line-out operator. Not originally selected in 2009 but forced his way into the Test side, scoring twice against the Springboks in the first Test. We didn’t see the best of him in 2013 because of injury.

7. Sam Warburton (Wales)

He is still probably the best I have worked with in terms of ability at the breakdown and over the ball and you need that with the Lions. I remember being surprised when referees from the southern hemisphere spoke about Sam, saying that he was as good over the ball as the likes of Richie McCaw, Michael Hooper and David Pocock. A selfless and humble player who led by example.

8. Taulupe Faletau (Wales)

A really tough call here as Jamie Heaslip was another fantastic athlete but Taulupe edges it because of his ability to cause opposition teams problems with his ball-carrying and footwork. He also played in the series winning the third Test in Australia and all three Tests against New Zealand.

Replacements

16. Tom Youngs (England)

One of the players who grasped the spirit of the Lions more than most. I can remember telling him I was going to drop him for the third Test against Australia in 2013 and start with Richard Hibbard. He told me it was the right call because he was absolutely shattered but he would give me everything he had off the bench. That is the type of person I want on my team. A physical and hard-working hooker who made a great impact off the bench.

17. Gethin Jenkins (Wales)

A phenomenal work and engine for a front row forward. He wasn’t the greatest scrummager but could hold his own – and would come on in the second half and bring real energy to the side.

18. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

It was a very tight decision between him and Adam Jones but my decision is based on the fact that Tadhg, a fantastic scrummager with deft handling skills and carrying ability, would have more of an impact than Jones would coming off the bench.

19. Maro Itoje (England)

Maro is an outstanding line-out forward and his contribution to our victory in the second Test in 2017 was phenomenal. Critically, he can also provide cover on the blindside flank if needed and would have an explosive impact off the bench.

Maro Itoje be used to influence a Lions Test match off the bench - Getty Images/Ashley Vlotman

20. Jamie Heaslip (Ireland)

Another tight decision with Faletau. For a No 8, Heaslip scored a lot of tries through his ability as an explosive ball carrier. A fantastic athlete.

21. Conor Murray (Ireland)

The best part of his game was his kicking and strategy, a really intelligent rugby player. You also couldn’t get a more humble person – such a good team man as well.

22. Owen Farrell (England)

Like all the best 10s he is unbelievably competitive and could cover the midfield as well. His goal-kicking under incredible pressure in the second and third Tests in New Zealand was phenomenal. He just relishes the pressure, thrives in it. Coming off the bench he would bring energy.

23. Brian O’Driscoll (Ireland)

I can understand that leaves us a bit exposed for cover in the back three, but this reflects the toughness of the midfield decision and the fact that he would be hugely influential in terms of bringing calmness, leadership and a big-match attitude when we needed it most.

Captaincy

Anyone one of half a dozen players in the starting XV could captain the side but I have to go with Warburton. I had an incredibly tight relationship with him, and he was captain on the 2013 and 2017 tours, which you would regard as two successful Lions campaigns.

