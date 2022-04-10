The Greatest Muscle Car Police Chase Ends On Empty

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

After slipping the helicopter, the Hellcat ran out of gas.

What would you do with one of the fastest production cars ever made? Well, Mohamed Ahmed Abu-Shlieba thought the Dodge Challenger Hellcat could outrun the cops. Not only was he right about the police cars not being able to keep up, thanks to the Hellcat’s top speed of 200-MPH, the helicopters couldn’t keep up either.

The chase began on I-10 in the Houston area after police identified the Mopar as stolen. Traffic was fairly heavy at the time, but the Hellcat seemed to have no problems at all cutting through it and finding enough open road to walk out of birds-eye view. However, just as it seems that the Hellcat was gone, it was spotted on the side of the road just off the Winnie exit where it apparently ran out of gas. However, the driver was nowhere to be found.

One thing Abu-Shlieba simply could not account for though was the persistence of the now five different law enforcement agencies that were in pursuit of him. With the help of infrared technology, he was spotted hiding in a wooded area in the middle of a cow pasture. While it is unknown if he thought he was home-free or not, Abu-Shlieba was then spotted calmly sauntering out of the woods talking on his cell phone.

While the Hellcat clearly has the ability to back up its claims of being one of the fastest things on the road, Abu-Shlieba could have possibly gotten away if he had darted into a gas station after he lost the cops. He might have even gotten away on foot if he didn’t take a leisurely stroll in an open clearing while making a phone call. After he was apprehended, he made comments to the cops that he let the car run out of gas so they could catch up, and continued to taunt them all the way through his day in court.

