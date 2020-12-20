The greatest scene from 'Harry Potter' didn't make it into the movies, but it would've changed everything

Olivia-Anne Cleary
mcgonagall umbridge harry potter
The movies left out a scene between Professor Umbridge and Professor McGonagall. Warner Bros.

One of the greatest "Harry Potter" scenes never left the pages of the books. 

It's no secret that many scenes from controversial author J.K. Rowling's books are absent from the movies, but one of the biggest missed opportunities lies in the pages of "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix."

The central scene in book five, chapter 29, "Careers Advice," is far from just a fleeting moment, and it was a great disservice to omit it from the fifth film. 

The scene centers on an interrupted career-advice meeting between Harry and McGonagall

Hogwarts may be a school like no other, but even young witches and wizards can't escape the universal tradition of a career-advice meeting.

In "Order of the Phoenix," the students are issued individual appointments with their Head of House.

When Harry arrives (late, might I add) for his meeting with McGonagall, he discovers that Hogwarts' High Inquisitor and newly-instated Headmistress, Professor Umbridge, has invited herself to the proceedings.

Dolores Umbridge Harry Potter
Imelda Staunton as Professor Umbridge. Warner Bros. Pictures

The insufferable ministry darling - who, along with Minister for Magic, Cornelius Fudge, has a personal gripe with Harry - seems intent on undermining the authority of Hogwarts' long-standing teachers.

Unsurprisingly, McGonagall has little patience for this.

In the scene, Professor McGonagall verbally eviscerates Professor Umbridge in a way readers only wish they could

McGonagall desk
Maggie Smith as Professor McGonagall. Warner Bros.

Harry tells McGonagall that he wants to be an Auror, which is a type of law-enforcement officer who investigates the use of the Dark Arts. It seems like a perfectly reasonable career choice given that Harry successfully dueled with Lord Voldemort, and lived to tell the tale.

McGonagall responds by informing him of what academic qualifications he'll need in order to be considered for the Ministry position.

It's a seemingly straightforward exchange, except for the fact that Umbridge continuously interrupts the conversation by faking a cough and clearing her throat.

Without so much as looking at her colleague, McGonagall wryly says, "May I offer you a cough drop, Dolores?"

It's a simple line, expertly delivered by an increasingly-impatient McGonagall. But Umbridge persists, launching a full-blown attack on Harry's career plans, boldly stating, "Potter has no chance whatsoever of becoming an Auror."

Incensed, McGonagall tells Harry, "I will assist you to become an Auror if it is the last thing I do. If I have to coach you nightly, I will make sure you achieve the required results."

The exchange is fiery and unrelenting, and the message is clear: Umbridge may have the Ministry of Magic behind her, but Harry has McGonagall in his corner.

'Order of the Phoenix' is an emotionally taxing story, and the scene provided some much-needed comic relief

umbridge harry potter
The fifth book largely centers on Umbridge's tyrannical rule over Hogwarts. Warner Bros.

"Order of the Phoenix" is filled with despair, as Voldemort continues to gain strength and influence after his flesh-and-bone return to the world.

Echoing Voldemort's initial rise to power, people are, once again, going missing or dying under strange circumstances. Harry is having his mind ravaged most nights by dream-like visions from his intense connection to Voldemort. And Umbridge is wreaking havoc on Hogwarts.

Yet there are genuine moments of laughter, happiness, and silliness in the installment.

McGonagall asking Umbridge if she needs a cough drop is a perfect example. The wryness of the question, delivered by a deadpan McGonagall, is genuinely funny. 

The scene also changed the overall feeling of the rebellion against Umbridge and her tyrannical reign.

Yes, there was serious work to be done in overthrowing Hogwarts' unwanted dictator, but there was also fun to be had.

It was humorous to witness McGonagall, and later the students, run circles around Umbridge - who despite her best efforts, always seemed to be one step behind.

I think the film's audience would have undoubtedly benefited from watching the exchange between McGonagall and Umbridge. Particularly because it would have allowed them to see that the Hogwarts' staff was actively fighting long before the final battle. 

McGonagall's open defiance of Umbridge seemed to inspire other rebellions at Hogwarts

dumbledores army
Harry started Dumbledore's Army to try and fight back against Umbridge. Warner Bros.

"Order of the Phoenix" is a turning point in the "Harry Potter" series.

Umbridge's rule over Hogwarts only intensifies Harry's ongoing fight with the Ministry of Magic. But seeing a well-respected professor like McGonagall resist in a dignified way seemed to help inspire Harry to start Dumbledore's Army to fight back.

And after this scene when McGonagall refuses to bow down and play nice, the teachers at Hogwarts also start preparing for battle.

Her rebellion made room for professors Flitwick, Sprout, and even Snape to resist Umbridge's dictatorship-like hold over the school in "Order of the Phoenix."

McGonagall battle of hogwarts
The Hogwarts professors came together to protect the school. Warner Bros.

This fighting spirit comes to fruition two years later in "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows," when the professors face the ultimate fight for justice and peace during the Battle of Hogwarts.

Emulating the defiance she displayed in the career-advice meeting, McGonagall immediately gets to work, protecting the school and its students from the dark forces attempting to penetrate the castle.

Following suit, Flitwick puts his Charms skills to good use by casting protective spells, while Sprout - along with a group of faithful students - raids the Herbology greenhouses for anything that can be used as weaponry against the Death Eaters.

Above all, the scene highlights McGonagall's shift from Harry's protector to his ally

McGonagall has been protecting Harry since he was a baby in "Sorcerer's Stone" when she - disguised in her feline form - stood guard outside the Dursley residence awaiting Dumbledore's arrival with the newly-orphaned wizard.

Concerned about what kind of life Harry might have with his Uncle Vernon and Aunt Petunia, McGonagall staunchly said of the Dursley couple: "These people will never understand him."

The straight-talking Transfiguration professor also kept a watchful eye over Harry during his years at Hogwarts - but the "Careers Advice" chapter is when we see just how deeply McGonagall cares for Harry.

Her goal isn't just to keep him safe, it's also to back him up and serve as a trusted ally.

And later, it was she who Harry turned to when he came to Hogwarts for the final battle in "Deathly Hallows." Without hesitation, the professor asked Harry what he needed her to do and got to work protecting the castle and other students - which allowed Harry to carry out his own mission. 

And this strong allyship was also felt by Harry, who later cast the torturous Cruciatus Curse on a Death Eater who dared to spit in McGonagall's face. 

It was a mistake to cut the 'Careers Advice' scene from the fifth movie

McGonagall harry potter
The humorous and powerful scene shouldn't have been left out of the film. Warner Bros.

McGonagall and Umbridge's clash in "Order of the Phoenix" is a relatively short interaction in what is undoubtedly a very long book. If adapted to the big screen, the exchange could've taken up just a few minutes of the movie. 

Sure, the "Harry Potter" books contain a wealth of information - complicated characters, rich backstories, interweaving storylines - so it's understandable that not every detail made it into the film adaptations.

But for such a small exchange, it has a big impact on the overall narrative arc of the "Harry Potter" series, and it's a shame fans never got to see this legendary scene play out on screen. 

Read More:

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • Biden’s niece avoids prison time for driving under the influence crash

    Caroline Biden’s arraignment was one day after 3 November’s presidential election

  • Trump promises 'wild' protests in Washington DC on the day the Electoral College will finalize election results

    President Trump took to Twitter on Saturday to urge his followers to rally in Washington two weeks before Inauguration Day.

  • FDA investigating five allergic reactions after Pfizer shot in U.S

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating around five allergic reactions that happened after people were administered Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine in the United States this week, a top FDA official said late on Friday. Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said at a press conference that the allergic reactions had been reported in more than one state, including in Alaska. Marks also said that a chemical called polyethylene glycol (PEG) that is an ingredient in the Pfizer vaccine - as well as the Moderna Inc vaccine authorized on Friday - "could be the culprit" causing the reactions.

  • Concern among Muslims over halal status of COVID-19 vaccine

    While the diplomats were there to finalize deals to ensure millions of doses reached Indonesian citizens, the clerics had a much different concern: Whether the COVID-19 vaccine was permissible for use under Islamic law. As companies race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine and countries scramble to secure doses, questions about the use of pork products — banned by some religious groups — has raised concerns about the possibility of disrupted immunization campaigns. Pork-derived gelatin has been widely used as a stabilizer to ensure vaccines remain safe and effective during storage and transport.

  • Scientists aren't concerned about new coronavirus variant eluding current vaccines

    The identification of a potentially more transmissible coronavirus variant, primarily in the United Kingdom, has scientists and government officials, alike, sounding the alarm. The U.K. has tightened lockdown measures, and several continental European countries are halting flights to Great Britain. There's no evidence the variant affects the severity of COVID-19 infections, but increased infectiousness would make curbing the spread even harder, which is why certain areas of the U.K. may face restrictions until there's widespread vaccine availability. But could mutations like the one in the U.K. render those vaccines ineffective?The consensus answer is reassuring for the time being. Daniel Altman, a professor of immunology at Imperial College London, told The Finanical Times the new variant should actually strengthen the case "for all to get vaccinated as soon as possible," explaining that the mutations won't be able to fool the neutralizing antibodies produced by the shot. Francois Balloux, director of the University College London Genetics Institute concurred, saying "it's not a strain that should be able to escape protection provided by immunization from the current vaccines or prior infection."That said, Trevor Bedford, a virologist who has kept a close watch on the virus throughout the pandemic, does think there should eventually be a process in place to update the vaccines so they can keep up with more significant mutations, much like the flu vaccine. He is not, however, worried about that affecting the 2021 vaccine roll out, while also clarifying that potential future drops in vaccine will likely be "modest." Read more at The Financial Times and check out Bedford's Twitter thread below. > With COVID19 vaccine efficacy of ~95%, I'm looking forward to vaccine distribution in 2021 bringing the pandemic under control. However, I'm concerned that we'll see antigenic drift of SARS-CoV-2 and may need to update the strain used in the vaccine with some regularity. 1/18> > -- Trevor Bedford (@trvrb) December 19, 2020More stories from theweek.com 7 feel-good cartoons about the COVID vaccine breakthrough 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure The pros and cons of breaking up Facebook

  • Why are people calling to 'Release the Kraken'?: Yahoo News Explains

    Pro-Trump groups have been calling to 'Release the Kraken' in the weeks following President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in an effort to challenge the election results. But where does the rallying cry come from? Yahoo News explains.

  • Biden Press Secretary Says He ‘Will Not Be Discussing an Investigation of His Son’ with AG Candidates

    President-elect Joe Biden will not be discussing any federal investigation of his son Hunter Biden's business dealings with any candidates for attorney general, Biden's incoming press secretary said Sunday.Jen Psaki was asked by Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace whether Biden would promise to allow the U.S. attorney for Delaware to proceed with an investigation into Hunter Biden's taxes.“He will not be discussing an investigation of his son with any attorney general candidates. He will not be discussing it with anyone he is considering for the role. And he will not be discussing it with a future attorney general,” Psaki said.“It will be up to the purview of an attorney general in his administration to determine how to handle any investigation,” continued Psaki, who previously served as former president Barack Obama's communications director. “As you know, U.S. attorneys, that’s a personnel decision, we’re far from there at this point in the process.”Earlier this month, Hunter Biden announced that federal prosecutors were investigating his “tax affairs” but insisted he has handled his finances appropriately.“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors,” the younger Biden said of the federal probe in a statement.The former vice president addressed the investigation for the first time last week, saying he is “confident” his son did nothing wrong.Psaki noted that several positions in the administration have yet to be filled and that the administration would “allow the process to work how it should, which is for a Justice Department to be run independently by the attorney general at the top.”

  • GOP congressman says he will not take the Covid vaccine because he’s ‘an American’

    ‘I have the freedom to decide if I’m going to take a vaccine or not and in this case I am not going to take the vaccine,’ Congressman Ken Buck says

  • Donald Trump plans to shut two remaining US consulates in Russia

    The Trump administration has notified Congress that it intends to shut the last two remaining US consulates in Russia. The State Department told lawmakers last week that it would permanently close the consulate in the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok and temporarily suspend operations at the consulate in Yekaterinburg, just east of the Ural Mountains. The notice was sent to Congress on December 10 but received little attention at the time. That was three days before it was made public that Russian was suspected of a hack into US government and private computer systems that has raised grave cybersecurity fears. It comes as Mr Trump has been urged to condemn Russia's apparent involvement in the massive cyberattack, which is believed to have gone undetected for nine months. Last night, Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives, said: “The news of the significant and far-reaching cyber-attacks targeting United States government agencies and corporations is further disturbing evidence that malign actors, including Russia, remain intent on undermining our national security and democracy. “Sadly and alarmingly, the Trump Administration has for four years turned a blind eye to Putin’s attacks on our American democracy, including his ongoing efforts to attack our election systems and undermine faith in our democratic institutions. “The era of impunity for our adversaries’ assault on our democracy is over.”

  • This online dashboard shows how many COVID-19 vaccines have been administered and where they're available

    A new online dashboard hosted by Johns Hopkins University shows how many vaccines have been administered in each state.

  • Longtime Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Abrahamson dies

    Shirley Abrahamson, the longest-serving Wisconsin Supreme Court justice in state history and the first woman to serve on the high court, has died. Abrahamson, who also served as chief justice for a record 19 years, died Saturday after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, her son Dan Abrahamson told The Associated Press on Sunday. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement that Abrahamson had a “larger-than-life impact” on the state's legal profession and her legacy is defined “not just by being a first, but her life’s work of ensuring she would not be the last, paving and lighting the way for the many women and others who would come after her.”

  • Boston police are investigating after an officer was caught on body cam footage talking about hitting protesters with a car

    "I'm f---ing hitting people with the car," the officer says, before backtracking after another officer appears to inform him that the camera is on.

  • Confederate Christmas ornaments are smaller than statues – but they send the same racist message

    As Christmas approaches, many families undertake a familiar ritual: an annual sojourn to the attic, basement or closet to pull out a box of treasured ornaments bought, created and collected over years, even generations. Hanging these ornaments on the tree is an opportunity to reconnect with memories of personal milestones, holiday icons and, in many cases, destinations visited. But, I argue, it may be time to take some of these old travel keepsakes off the tree. In researching my 2019 book, “Confederate Exceptionalism,” I studied sites throughout the American South whose histories are tied to enslaved labor. Seemingly charming souvenirs are sold to commemorate many of these places – from the White House of the Confederacy in Richmond, Virginia, to Stone Mountain, a Georgia cliffside carved with images of Confederate generals.Christmas ornaments are among them. And while these keepsakes may seem apolitical, their very circulation enables Confederate myths and symbols to become “normal” features of people’s daily lives. My research suggests they can thus desensitize Americans to the destructive nature of such stories and icons. Contesting Confederate symbolsIn recent years the U.S. has seen heated conversations about public symbols that commemorate the Confederacy, centered on the Confederate battle flag and statues of Confederate generals. After a white shooter’s deadly 2015 massacre of nine black congregants at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, activist Bree Newsome scaled the flagpole outside the state capitol to remove the Confederate flag flying there. After Newsome’s act of civil resistance, then-President Barack Obama referred to the Confederate battle flag as “a reminder of systemic oppression and racial subjugation.” But some in the U.S. and even abroad still see the flag as a symbol of “heritage not hate.”Statues of Confederate generals that dot courthouse lawns and public plazas across the United States have prompted similar controversy. In 2017 plans to remove a Robert E. Lee statue triggered violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a white supremacist at the “Unite the Right” rally killed activist counter-protester Heather Heyer.That tragedy spurred more cities, towns and colleges to remove or relocate Confederate statues seen as offensive. Nationwide debates followed on how best to grapple appropriately with this chapter of American history. Consuming the ConfederacyBeyond the scope of these national discussions, my research on Confederate myths and memory finds, many unexamined Confederate symbols have made their way into people’s kitchens, bedrooms and living rooms. Take “Confederate cookbooks” that help modern-day chefs recreate the recipes of the Old South and stuffed animals based on Little Sorrel, the taxidermied war horse of Confederate General Stonewall Jackson, for example.People probably don’t reflect on the horrors of slavery when baking an apple pie or purchasing a cuddly toy for their child. They aren’t meant to. But they are participating in that history and its mythologies nonetheless.In that way, seemingly apolitical objects like cookbooks, toys and Christmas ornaments commemorating Confederate history serve to normalize – rather than problematize – the objects, rituals and stories surrounding the Confederacy. More than a souvenirAs a result, tree ornaments depicting the White House of the Confederacy, a home of Gen. Robert E. Lee or the carvings of Stone Mountain are not simply mementos of a leisurely visit. These places and people are also icons of the “Lost Cause,” an ideology that romanticizes the Confederacy by portraying the American Civil War as a battle of “states’ rights” rather than a fight to preserve slavery. The Lost Cause is still taught in some Southern schools, demonstrating that the vestiges of the Confederacy are powerful and lasting. Like Confederate statues and flags, Confederate Christmas ornaments strengthen this myth that the Confederacy – an entity built on white supremacy – was about southern “heritage.”What appears to be a nostalgic trip reminder, then, is in fact deeply implicated in a complex matrix of memory, history and racism in the United States. It’s just packaged in a seemingly benign way.Christmas ornaments communicate something about the person or family that displays them. They reveal their history, passions and aesthetic taste. So pause to consider whether your Christmas tree represents your values. Does a keepsake from Stone Mountain really belong between an ornament crafted in a kindergarten classroom and a glass nutcracker gifted by your grandmother? [ Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter. ]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. Read more: * Slave life’s harsh realities are erased in Christmas tours of Southern plantations * This Christmas tell your children the real Santa Claus story * The science of gift wrapping explains why sloppy is betterNicole Maurantonio does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Donald Trump 'asked Michael Flynn about using the military to overturn the election'

    Donald Trump discussed the possibility of imposing martial law to overturn the election with Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser, it was reported in the US. According to the New York Times, the president asked Mr Flynn to expand on the idea at a White House meeting on Friday. The meeting was the latest surreal twist in Mr Trump's relentless - and up to now unsuccessful - attempt to reverse his crushing defeat by Joe Biden. Reports of the meeting were dismissed as "fake news" and "bad reporting" by Mr Trump on Twitter. Still refusing to accept that he lost, Mr Trump has called for a massive rally in Washington DC on Jan 6, the day when both houses of Congress meet to formally confirm Joe Biden's election. 'Statistically impossible to have lost the 2020 election, he tweeted on Saturday. 'Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!' Mr Flynn, who was pardoned by Mr Trump after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI during its investigation into Russian election interference in 2016, has emerged as one of the most outspoken supporters of the claim that Mr Biden's victory was "rigged". Undeterred by court after court rejecting legal bids to overturn Mr Trump's defeat and the Electoral College confirming Mr Biden's victory, Mr Flynn proposed more drastic measures on the conservative political website, Newsmax.

  • A South Dakota lawmaker is asking his constituents to decide when he should receive the COVID-19 vaccine

    Rep. Dusty Johnson called for South Dakota to vote whether he should receive early access to the COVID-19 vaccine or wait until it's widely available.

  • Kuwait's key reformer, son of late emir, dies at 72

    Kuwait’s Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al Sabah, the eldest son of the late emir, who emerged as an influential reformer in the oil-rich Gulf sheikhdom, died on Sunday, the country’s state-run news agency reported. Sheikh Nasser, who held various government posts over the years including minister of defense and deputy prime minister, had been considered a top contender for crown prince following the death in September of his father, the 91-year-old Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah. Although he drew popular support for his ambitious mega-projects and anti-corruption efforts, he was passed over for his uncle, Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah, a more cautious choice of heir apparent at a turbulent time for Kuwait’s politics and the wider region.

  • Britain, EU tell each other to give way in 'difficult' trade talks

    Britain insisted on Sunday that the European Union should shift position to open the way to a post-Brexit trade pact, drawing a swift response from the bloc's negotiator defending the union's right to protect its interests. Negotiations are expected to continue on Monday, beyond a Sunday deadline set by the European Parliament, and a senior British government source described them as "difficult" because of the "significant differences" in position. With less than two weeks before Britain leaves the EU's orbit, both sides are calling on the other to move to secure a deal and safeguard annual trade in goods from tariffs and quotas but so far, neither has budged far enough for a breakthrough.

  • Covid live updates: Latest on rising cases and the Covid-19 stimulus package

    Although the legislation has not been released yet, the deal is expected to include direct payments of $600 for qualifying Americans.

  • Here's what Trump can and can't do with the $200 million he raised on election fraud claims

    "I can think of no other president who has set up a leadership PAC immediately after losing an election and begun fundraising for it furiously. This is entirely, entirely unique," Brendan Fischer, a campaign finance specialist at the Campaign Legal Center, told The Guardian in reference to President Trump, who has reeled in around $200 million after asking donors to back his fight to overturn the presidential election.Trump won't win that fight, especially after the Supreme Court got involved and the Electoral College sealed President-elect Joe Biden's victory, but the money is "basically going to be the vehicle for Trump's post-White House political operation," Fischer predicts.There are certain things he legally cannot do with the funds — for starters, the money can't be used to resolve any legal or financial problems he may face after leaving office, and it also can't support a potential 2024 presidential run. It can, however, lay the groundwork for that campaign, Fischer said. But the money would likely be most useful if it went to another candidate who would perhaps act as a successor of sorts. "It can potentially pay for rallies in support of another candidate," Fischer said. "It can be used to pay for ads that are run ostensibly independently of the candidate that he's supporting."Of course, that would mean Trump has to be interested in more than his own personal success. "Is he savvy enough as a political operator to use that money to essentially build a broad coalition in which he is the center and the doler-out of the money that could strengthen his political position?," asked Jennifer Victor, an associate professor of political science at George Mason University. "It's hard to say because his political movement so far has been so centered around himself." Read more at The Guardian.More stories from theweek.com 7 feel-good cartoons about the COVID vaccine breakthrough 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure The pros and cons of breaking up Facebook

  • Incoming surgeon general says widespread coronavirus vaccination may not happen until 'mid-summer, early fall,' extending the timeline by months

    Health officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci have said widespread coronavirus vaccination could occur in April. Vaccine makers gave similar timelines.