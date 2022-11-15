Greatest Self-Own Ever? Kari Lake's Election Whine Gets Mocked On Twitter
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has defeated conspiracy theorist and former TV personality Kari Lake in the state’s gubernatorial election. But Lake ― who has been spreading misinformation about the election since even before Election Day ― isn’t conceding.
Or is she?
Shortly after the election was called, Lake wrote on Twitter:
Arizonans know BS when they see it.
— Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 15, 2022
Some of her critics agreed, calling it an unintentional concession and an unexpected recognition of why she lost the race even if that was not what she meant when she wrote it:
Biggest self own in political history.
— Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) November 15, 2022
Totally true, as the vote shows. https://t.co/iCsFUc0B0w
— Rep. Jared Huffman (@JaredHuffman) November 15, 2022
Best self-own this election cycle. https://t.co/nt9oL7XSyJ
— The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) November 15, 2022
One of the greatest concession speeches of all time. Simple, succinct, self-reflective. https://t.co/VUvxec0tFg
— Andrew Thaler (@DrAndrewThaler) November 15, 2022
A rare moment of self-awareness here.
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) November 15, 2022
Kari Lake explains her loss. https://t.co/cYnuJrCKUD
— Dana Gould (@danagould) November 15, 2022
Pretty sure that's why they voted against you. https://t.co/VGu7D9oXJR
— Beau of The Fifth Column (@BeauTFC) November 15, 2022
It’s like she focus tested a dunk prompt. https://t.co/YgZWYt2yaF
— RSchooley@socel.net (@Rschooley) November 15, 2022
Self-ownership perfected. https://t.co/JwnRFoq7kh
— Ari Cohn (@AriCohn) November 15, 2022
One (1) unintended Kari Lake self-own, please.
This is Art. pic.twitter.com/ncGMWjGKaI
— Megs (@the_meghaning) November 15, 2022
Now, now. Don't be so hard on yourself. https://t.co/4pNd6mFCAC
— Alheli Picazo (@a_picazo) November 15, 2022
Clearly. That's why they rejected you. https://t.co/DGRtaG0TEy
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 15, 2022
This has to be the most impressive self-own ever.
— 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) November 15, 2022
Give her credit--this is an unusually honest concession. https://t.co/hQzcdXxOAu
— Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) November 15, 2022
Ladies and gentlemen, I would like to introduce you to the latest inductee into the Twitter self-own hall of fame,@KariLakehttps://t.co/Usep8R0BzW
— Team Ramrod (@beaverjuice77) November 15, 2022
If Twitter does ever cease to exist, at least we got to see the biggest self-own in history first
— pepper (@YouDontShea) November 15, 2022