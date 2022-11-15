Greatest Self-Own Ever? Kari Lake's Election Whine Gets Mocked On Twitter

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has defeated conspiracy theorist and former TV personality Kari Lake in the state’s gubernatorial election. But Lake ― who has been spreading misinformation about the election since even before Election Day ― isn’t conceding.

Or is she?

Shortly after the election was called, Lake wrote on Twitter:

Arizonans know BS when they see it. — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 15, 2022

Some of her critics agreed, calling it an unintentional concession and an unexpected recognition of why she lost the race even if that was not what she meant when she wrote it:

