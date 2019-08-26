Is Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company Limited (HKG:468) Overpaying Its CEO?

Jeff Bi became the CEO of Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company Limited (HKG:468) in 2003. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

View our latest analysis for Greatview Aseptic Packaging

How Does Jeff Bi's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company Limited is worth HK$5.7b, and total annual CEO compensation is CN¥9.5m. (This figure is for the year to December 2018). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at CN¥2.4m. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from CN¥2.8b to CN¥11b, we found the median CEO total compensation was CN¥3.6m.

It would therefore appear that Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company Limited pays Jeff Bi more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn't mean the remuneration is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Greatview Aseptic Packaging has changed over time.

SEHK:468 CEO Compensation, August 26th 2019 More

Is Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company Limited has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 4.5% each year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 6.7% over the last year.

I'm not particularly impressed by the revenue growth, but I'm happy with the modest EPS growth. So there are some positives here, but not enough to earn high praise. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company Limited Been A Good Investment?

Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company Limited has served shareholders reasonably well, with a total return of 28% over three years. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company Limited with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

We generally prefer to see stronger EPS growth, and we're not particularly impressed with the total shareholder return, over the last three years. In conclusion we think the company should definitely focus on improving the business before awarding any large pay rises. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Greatview Aseptic Packaging shares (free trial).

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.