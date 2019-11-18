Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company Limited (HKG:468): Did It Outperform The Industry?

When Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company Limited (SEHK:468) released its most recent earnings update (30 June 2019), I compared it against two factor: its historical earnings track record, and the performance of its industry peers on average. Being able to interpret how well Greatview Aseptic Packaging has done so far requires weighing its performance against a benchmark, rather than looking at a standalone number at a point in time. In this article, I've summarized the key takeaways on how I see 468 has performed.

Did 468 perform better than its track record and industry?

468's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of CN¥357m has increased by 0.5% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 4.6%, indicating the rate at which 468 is growing has slowed down. To understand what's happening, let’s take a look at what’s occurring with margins and whether the rest of the industry is facing the same headwind.

In terms of returns from investment, Greatview Aseptic Packaging has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 14% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 10% exceeds the HK Packaging industry of 5.8%, indicating Greatview Aseptic Packaging has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Greatview Aseptic Packaging’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 18% to 15%.

What does this mean?

Though Greatview Aseptic Packaging's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. While Greatview Aseptic Packaging has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there's no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. I suggest you continue to research Greatview Aseptic Packaging to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

