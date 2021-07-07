Greece: 4 hurt in indiscriminate knife attack, man arrested

·1 min read

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Four people were hurt in a knife attack in Athens on Wednesday and a suspect was arrested after he called the police, Greek authorities said.

Police said the attack occurred in a suburb of the capital when a man wounded passersby apparently indiscriminately with a large knife outside a grocery store.

The attack in the Zografou area of the capital left the sidewalk covered in blood. Police detained the suspect, a Greek man, after entering his basement apartment near the scene of the stabbings.

Four people were hospitalized to be treated for the knife wounds, none of which were life-threatening, authorities said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • A Hong Kong policeman is knifed in the back and people mourn his suicidal attacker

    SCMP chief news editor Yonden Lhatoo calls out Hongkongers who lay flowers at the crime scene for a man who stabs a police officer in the back and kills himself.

  • The office isn’t dead, says BlackRock. Here’s why.

    If the coronavirus has changed the business outlook of any industry, surely it’s the office sector. After all, workers have thrived in the work-from-home environment, and many companies are warming to the idea of letting workers stay at home, or perhaps just visit once or twice a week, regardless of the health threat. BlackRock, however, is reluctant to throw out the baby with the bathwater, or whatever the right office metaphor is.

  • Sticker campaign targets slavery roots in New York City

    A New York-based campaign is drawing attention to prominent New Yorkers whose names are emblazoned on streets, schools, and storefronts and who it says had ties to slavery. The campaign - called 'Slavers of New York' - says there are at least 500 sites that feature the names of figures who owned slaves. Many of the slaveowners date from the 17th century when New York was New Amsterdam, including colonial governor Peter Stuyvesant and the Cortelyou family.

  • Asian Buyers Seek Full Saudi Oil Supply Despite Price Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Some Asian oil refiners are planning to ask for full contractual crude volumes from Saudi Arabia, despite the kingdom jacking up prices for August, as there are few cheaper alternative sources of supply.Saudi Aramco raised the official selling price for its key Arab Light crude to Asia next month by the most since January after the breakdown of OPEC+ talks to boost output. Alternative grades from the U.S. or the North Sea are currently more expensive, leaving refiners without many

  • Firms With $5 Trillion in Cash Hoard Seen Ready to Splurge

    (Bloomberg) -- Companies look poised to start splashing out some of the cash they hoarded during the coronavirus pandemic, unleashing a flood of capital spending and payouts to shareholders, according to a report by Janus Henderson Investors.Firms hold record cash reserves of $5.2 trillion, after adding $1.1 trillion to their “war chests” during 2020, the investment management firm said. That amount was almost twice the sum of the previous five years combined.Companies took on record amounts of

  • Large crowds bring July 4 chaos to Loop; 2 officers injured

    Chicago police said they responded to several large groups gathering throughout downtown Sunday night, with at least two police officers injured.

  • Dutch crime reporter shot, badly wounded in Amsterdam street

    One of the Netherlands’ best known crime reporters was shot Tuesday evening in a brazen attack in downtown Amsterdam and was fighting for his life in a hospital, the Dutch capital's mayor said. Peter R. de Vries, who is widely lauded for fearless reporting on the Dutch underworld, was shot after making one of his regular appearances on a current affairs television show. It was an unusually brutal attack on a journalist in the Netherlands.

  • GOP Lawmaker Sued Over Inciting Insurrection: Trump White House Made Me Do It

    Rep. Mo Brooks, who spoke at the Trump rally before the attack, claims he did it only because the White House asked him to.

  • 'Bubble man' roams San Francisco streets, bringing joy

    The massive bubble Kurth Reis conjured last month, rising like a genie from a bucket of soap, startled a small girl visiting San Francisco's Embarcadero, almost enveloping her as she scampered away. Reis was in the military and later did jail time, burning bridges before a motorcycle crash hospitalized him in 2018, he recounted. His girlfriend, Kelly Sullivan, deserves much of the credit, or blame, for what she calls his soapy "addiction."

  • Blake Shelton's Sweetest Stepdad Moments with Gwen Stefani's Sons

    Before asking Stefani to marry him, a source told PEOPLE that he asked his future stepsons for approval. "Blake told her boys that he wanted to propose and asked their permission," a source close to Stefani said at the time. Gwen is ecstatic.

  • Yellen's next test: Persuading G20 that U.S. Congress will not block tax deal

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was able to help corral 130 countries to agree to a major revamp of international corporate taxation, but showing them she can bring a deeply divided U.S. Congress on board may prove equally challenging. Yellen is expected to face questions from G20 finance leaders at a meeting in Venice, Italy, this week about how the Biden administration will win legislative approval to increase the U.S. corporate minimum tax rate https://www.reuters.com/business/countries-backs-global-minimum-corporate-tax-least-15-2021-07-01 and implement new rules that would allow more countries to tax large, highly profitable multinational corporations. While G20 finance officials discuss next steps, such as whether the minimum tax rate should exceed 15%, some are casting a wary eye towards Capitol Hill, where Republicans and business groups are fighting Democratic President Joe Biden's proposed tax increases on corporations and wealthy Americans.

  • Crypto exchange Binance to double compliance staff as regulators circle

    Cryptocurrency exchange Binance plans on doubling its compliance team by year's and said it will "humbly welcome more capable talents" as it faces a blizzard of global regulatory probes. Authorities in Britain, Japan, Germany and Thailand have raised concerns about the exchange, one of the largest, amid a worldwide crackdown on cryptocurrencies this year. It also has an opaque structure and has rapidly grown into a giant as the popularity of cryptocurrency trading has exploded.

  • DOD cancels $10 billion JEDI contract at center of Microsoft and Amazon feud

    The Department of Defense is canceling its $10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) cloud contract.

  • China regulator fined internet platforms including Didi for illegal merger deals

    China's market regulator said on Wednesday it has fined a number of internet companies including Didi Chuxing, Tencent and Alibaba for failing to report earlier merger and acquisition deals for approval, according to a statement on the website of the State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR). Subsidiaries of Didi are involved with 8 of the 22 deals. In one of the cases, Didi established a joint venture company with China FAW Group Corporation in 2018, without reporting the deal for antitrust reviews before the new company's registration.

  • Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks dead after firework blast to chest

    NHL goalie Matiss Kivlenieks died in a freak accident on the Fourth of July when a firework blasted into his chest during a house party in Michigan.

  • The story of the iconic Soviet general and the secret order for a special kind of Coca-Cola

    Soviet Gen. Georgy Zhukov couldn't get Coca-Cola behind the Iron Curtain. So he asked the US to come up with something else.

  • Shooting of star Dutch reporter raises European concern

    European leaders and lawmakers expressed dismay Wednesday and rights advocates demanded justice after a veteran Dutch crime reporter was shot in the head in downtown Amsterdam following a TV appearance. Peter R. de Vries, a journalist celebrated for his courageous reporting on the Dutch underworld, was fighting for his life in an Amsterdam hospital after the Tuesday night shooting.

  • Thai police expect to extradite 2 German drug suspects

    Two German men arrested in Thailand are expected to be extradited to Germany on suspicion of being part of a European drug trafficking gang, immigration police said Wednesday. Police Maj. Gen. Phanthana Nutchanart identified the two suspects as 42-year-old Alex Kartun, a dual German-Russian national, and 38-year-old Alexander Wolfien, a German citizen.

  • Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams wins Democratic primary in NYC’s mayoral race

    Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has won the Democratic primary for mayor of New York City after appealing to the political center and promising to strike the right balance be

  • Haitian president assassinated at home in 'barbaric act' -PM

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) -Haitian President Jovenel Moise was shot dead by unidentified attackers in his private residence overnight in an "inhuman and barbaric act" and his wife was injured, Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph said on Wednesday. He said the police and army had the security situation under control but gunshots could be heard throughout the capital after the attack, which occurred amid a rising wave of politically linked violence in the impoverished Caribbean nation. With Haiti politically divided, and facing a growing humanitarian crisis and shortages of food, there are fears of widespread disorder.