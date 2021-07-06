Greece: Bars face closure for serving standing customers

·2 min read

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities in Greece warned Tuesday that bars and restaurants could be shut down if they defy COVID-19 distancing rules following a jump in infections among young people.

Civil Protection chief Nikos Hardalias said one-week license suspensions will be imposed on businesses that serve standing customers or ignore capacity limits, followed by two-week and indefinite suspensions if the violations persisted. Fines will range from 2,000 to 10,000 euros ($2,360-11,800) depending on the size of the business and the number of previous infringements, he said.

The measures, which start Thursday, will also impact tourist resorts on the Greek islands and elsewhere where there have been frequent reports of overcrowding.

Greece is anxious to restart its vital tourism industry, which accounts for about a fifth of annual economic output, while at the same time avoiding a major surge in new infections.

Hardalias said there had been a “rapid surge in infections” among young people, noting that nearly a third of new cases are believed to have originated from crowded outdoor gatherings.

Greece ended the mandatory outdoor use of face masks on June 24, but the mandate remains in effect for all indoor public spaces.

A six-week decline in coronavirus infections ended in late June and the number has since risen from 3.4 daily cases per 100,000 people as a seven-day rolling average to 7.6.

“Since June 28 there has been a sharp and very fast rise in infections,” Hardalias said, adding that the average age of people now testing positive has fallen to 27.

Hardalias said the rise in infections and increasing pressure from the highly contagious delta variant had added urgency to the vaccination campaign.

“We realize that our young people want to let off steam. They want to have fun,” he said. “So we are again appealing to them, with friendly encouragement, to get vaccinated immediately, regardless of their strong desire to seek entertainment.”

___

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Two men killed overnight in separate homicides in Arlington neighborhoods, police say

    No suspects have been arrested in the two Arlington murders.

  • A woman was found dead in a Florida pond. Her family says she was attacked by a gator

    A woman was found dead in a Florida retention pond Sunday night, and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says her injuries appear to be from an alligator attack.

  • Nicaragua arrests 6 more opposition figures; EU weighs move

    Nicaraguan police arrested a half dozen more opposition figures, including the sixth presidential hopeful to have been arrested in a crackdown that started last month. Among those arrested Monday was Lesther Alemán, a former student leader who returned to Nicaragua after exile but stayed in safe houses. Two leaders of farmers' groups, Pedro Mena and Freddy Navas, were also arrested, and a third, Pablo Morales, was listed by opposition activists as having been detained.

  • Four shootings in Boston overnight, one fatal

    Police said the victim of the fatal shooting was also hit by a minivan.

  • Veterinarians share their solutions to 10 common problems dog owners have

    Veterinarians shared the ways to curb your pup's common troublesome habits, from chewing on furniture and clothes to begging at the dinner table.

  • Mayor: Crews did everything possible to find missing pets

    Rescue teams combed through closets, looked under beds and even used drones with thermal imaging as they looked for pets that might have been left in the ruins of Champlain Towers South before a decision was made to demolish the still-standing section of the building, officials said Monday. Prior to the demolition, rescue teams conducted full sweeps looking for animals, searching every possible hiding place and — in the areas that were not accessible — using ladders on high-lift cranes to look through what was left of the 12-story building, Miami Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told a news conference. “I want to say, as clearly as I possibly can, and urge our community to understand that we went truly to great lengths to take every step that we could, at great risk to our first responders, to ensure that all of the pets that were beloved family members — that none of them were left in the building prior to the demolition.”

  • Want Great Pet Pictures? A Professional Photographer Shares Tips

    International photographer Vincent Lagrange tells you how best to visually capture an emotional connection with your furry (Or scaly! Or feathered!) best friend.

  • Can Dogs Eat Salmon? A Pet Nutrition Expert Weighs In

    We went fishing (ha) for the facts to find out.

  • Hey Carla Hall, is a hot dog a sandwich?

    Chef Carla Hall, former Top Chef finalist and cooking show staple, is always busy with something new. Her life has led her down many winding paths—accounting, modeling, comfort food cooking, cookbook writing, talk show hosting, podcasting—and by the end of the year, she will have published her first children’s book. She’s even appeared in the new Gossip Girl reboot. No matter where life leads her, though, she seems led there by two complementary forces: a genuine warmth and a love of good food.

  • Low-cost Charlotte-area vet clinic is expanding — and it’s keeping the disco ball

    Stand For Animals has helped control the Charlotte area’s pet population. Now it wants to do more. Here’s how.

  • On 'Sesame Street,' Elmo gets a puppy (cue adorableness)

    NEW YORK (AP) — “Sesame Street” is about to get a whole lot cuter. Elmo, Grover, Abby Cadabby and the rest of the Muppet gang are introducing a new character to the show this summer — a white-and-brown puppy named Tango, The Associated Press has learned. "We wanted to explore that special bond between children and pets by introducing this new character," said Kay Wilson Stallings, the executive vice president of creative and production at Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit behind "Sesame Street."

  • Competitive Eating and 27 Other Unusual Careers

    If the lyrics to the Dolly Parton song "9 to 5" could be your autobiography, maybe it's time to consider some unconventional ways to make money. After all, if you're "barely gettin' by," you're...

  • Front Street Animal Shelter waiving fees for entire year starting Fourth of July weekend

    Animal shelters typically see an increase in lost animals after the Fourth of July. ﻿In an effort to increase its "return to owner rate," the Front Street Animal Shelter is waiving all fees for owners to get their lost pets out of the shelter. Watch the video above for the full story.

  • Some shelters report low numbers of missing pets on July 4th

    July 4 and 5 are usually the day the most pets go missing, but in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties, some shelters saw lower numbers than usual. Here's why:

  • Now Presenting: The First-Ever Cosmo Pet Awards!

    Aka 50 amazing things your floof wants, needs, and can’t go another day without, as tested and curated by our team of obsessive pet parents/intrepid editors.

  • Leaving This in Your Garage Is Bringing Snakes to Your Home, Experts Warn

    Chances are your garage is filled to the brim with items you're storing for one reason or another. Spring cleaning aside, you're probably not sifting through that clutter often—which can make it a perfect hiding place for pests. In fact, experts say there is one thing that people commonly leave in their garage that is likely to attract one of the most frightening animal intruders of all: snakes. Read on to find out what one item you need to start storing elsewhere.RELATED: If You Live in These S

  • Why you need to adopt 2 when you get kittens

    Erin Long with the Humane Society of Harford County share tips for adopting kittens.

  • Wagmo raises $12.5M to offer pet insurance (and a lot more)

    The pet care industry has boomed over the past several years. The pet insurance and perks startup has closed on a $12.5 million Series A financing, led by Revolution Ventures with participation from Female Founders Fund, Clocktower Technology Ventures, and Vestigo Ventures. Angels, including Jeffrey Katzenberg, Jim Grube, Marilyn Hirsch, David Ronick, and Michael Akkerman, also participated in the round.

  • Four More Bodies Found at Site of Miami-Area Condo Collapse

    The Champlain Towers South condo building was demolished in a controlled explosion Sunday night. Officials said they remain hopeful that access to crawl spaces in a newly accessible part of the rubble pile could still lead to survivors.

  • Kaley Cuoco Adopts 'Ginormous' Senior Dog After Death of Beloved Pet Norman Earlier This Year

    Kaley Cuoco shared the heartbreaking news in January that her beloved dog Norman had died