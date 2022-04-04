Greece completes early repayment of bailout loans to IMF

·1 min read

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece has repaid its outstanding debts dating back to its financial crisis to the International Monetary Fund, two years ahead of schedule, the country's finance minister said Monday.

Christos Staikouras hailed the payment as “a very positive development” that would mean significant savings in debt servicing costs.

“This closes a chapter that opened in May 2010, when Greece appealed to the fund for financial support,” Staikouras said.

Greece’s European Union bailout lenders gave the formal go-ahead last week for the early repayment of the outstanding loans worth 1.86 billion euros ($2 billion). Their approval was needed as the initial requirement was for early IMF repayments to be made in parallel with those made to European lenders.

Three successive bailouts totaling some 260 billion euros ($285 billion) between 2010 and 2018 prevented Greece from going bankrupt and exiting the shared euro currency. But successive Greek governments were forced to implement painful budget cuts and tax hikes that led to a surge in unemployment and poverty.

Despite exiting the bailout program in 2018, Greece remains under an enhanced surveillance program created by European lenders to monitor spending, an arrangement due to end later this year.

The EU bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism, last week also approved the early Greek repayment of 2.65 billion euros ($2.91 billion) in loans made before the ESM was formally established.

Recommended Stories

  • Death-penalty trial begins for Ormond father accused of beating infant son to death

    Calib Scott was indicted on a charge of first-degree murder in the 2019 beating death of his son, Daemon, who was less than 5 months old.

  • South Dakota AG had 2 close calls with police before crash

    South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg's errant driving in 2020 twice caused police officers to hit their brakes to avoid collisions, records released by the state’s Highway Patrol showed Monday, but he just received warnings until he struck and killed a pedestrian on the shoulder of a highway. The Highway Patrol's scrutiny of the attorney general's driving record is coming to light ahead of the state House meeting next week. Lawmakers will consider a majority report from a Republican-controlled impeachment investigation committee that recommended he not be impeached.

  • PetroChina (PTR) 2021 Earnings Surge in Best Year Since 2014

    PetroChina (PTR) believes that it can generate 2.8% production growth and a 3.6% increase in crude processing volumes this year.

  • Russia war could further escalate auto prices and shortages

    BMW has halted production at two German factories. Mercedes is slowing work at its assembly plants. Volkswagen, warning of production stoppages, is looking for alternative sources for parts.

  • The Station: Running a startup in war-torn Ukraine, Tier goes on a shopping spree and Tesla breaks a new EV delivery record

    The latest founders Q&A — a series that TechCrunch reporter Rebecca Bellan helped us kick off nearly a year ago — gives an inside look at what it's like running a startup in Ukraine right now. Daniel Tonkopi and Serhiy Denysenko, co-founders of Delfast Bikes — a Ukraine-U.S. startup that I've mentioned in the newsletter before — spoke to Bellan about the day-to-day operations, their biggest challenges and conditions on the ground. The acquisition will bring Fantasmo's Camera Positioning Technology (CPS) in-house.

  • The Hunt Institute Convenes Legislators to Talk Education Policy

    For 19 years, since 2003, The Hunt Institute has hosted the Holshouser Legislators Retreat to engage policymakers “in an open and constructive dialogue about important education issues facing our state.” Guiding questions framed each session, which this year focused on five issues: the early childhood workforce, supporting access for completion for adult learners, retaining excellent […]

  • Financial Literacy Is a Start, but These 6 Other Money Problems Hold People Back

    We need to talk about how to fend against inflation. Because our society does not explicitly value financial literacy, there's pressure on Americans to take a DIY approach, if you will. To get a grasp...

  • State Department spox: U.S. will impose new measures on Russia "very soon"

    The U.S. will likely take additional actions against Russia "very soon," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said during an appearance on MSNBC's "The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart."Driving the news: Price was asked about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's request for G7 nations to step up pressure following news of the situation in Bucha, Ukraine, where images have emerged of dead civilians left in the streets in the wake of Russia's retreat from the city, per CNN.Get market news

  • Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'

    Scientists have observed an enormous planet about nine times the mass of Jupiter at a remarkably early stage of formation - describing it as still in the womb - in a discovery that challenges the current understanding of planetary formation. The researchers used the Subaru Telescope located near the summit of an inactive Hawaiian volcano and the orbiting Hubble Space Telescope to detect and study the planet, a gas giant orbiting unusually far from its young host star. Gas giants are planets, like our solar system's largest ones Jupiter and Saturn, composed mostly of hydrogen and helium, with swirling gases surrounding a smaller solid core.

  • Pope still working on meeting Russian Orthodox patriarch

    Pope Francis said Sunday he was still working on arranging a meeting with the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, despite the leader's seeming justification for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and said he wouldn't rule out travelling to the region if it would help. Speaking to reporters en route home from Malta, Francis said he and Patriarch Kirill were thinking of a possible location in the Middle East. Kirill has called for peace and for civilians to be spared but has seemingly justified Russia’s invasion by casting it as a “metaphysical” battle with the West and its “gay parades.”

  • In Ukrainian street, a corpse with hands bound and a bullet wound to the head

    A man lay sprawled by the roadside in the Ukrainian city of Bucha on Sunday, his hands tied behind his back and a bullet wound to his head, one of hundreds of local residents that officials say have been found dead in the wake of five weeks of Russian occupation. Bucha's deputy mayor, Taras Shapravskyi, said 50 of the dead residents, found after Russian forces withdrew from the city late last week, were the victims of extra-judicial killings carried out by Russian troops, and the officials have accused Moscow of war crimes. Russia's defence ministry said in a statement issued on Sunday that all photographs and videos published by the Ukrainian authorities alleging 'crimes' by Russian troops in Bucha were a "provocation," and no resident of Bucha suffered violence at the hands of Russian troops.

  • China books biggest deal for U.S. corn since May 2021

    Chinese buyers bought 1.084 million tonnes of U.S. corn, their biggest purchase of U.S. grain since May 2021, the U.S. government said on Monday. The deal comes as shipments from Ukraine, the world's fourth biggest exporter of corn, are snarled following Russia's invasion. China had been a big buyer of Ukrainian corn and the fighting, which also has disrupted spring planting season, has created uncertainty about their reliability as a supplier.

  • I got Putin wrong, says chastened German President

    German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, long an advocate of Western rapprochement with Russia, expressed regret for his earlier stance, saying his years of support for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline had been a clear mistake. Steinmeier, a Social Democrat who served as Foreign Minister under Chancellor Angela Merkel before being elevated to the presidency, said Russia's invasion of Ukraine meant he and others had to reckon honestly with what they had got wrong.

  • Capitol attack panel scores two big wins as it inches closer to Trump’s inner circle

    House select committee seizes momentum as it embarks on final push to conclude evidence-gathering phase of inquiry Donald Trump speaks to supporters from the Ellipse near the White House in Washington DC on 6 January 2021. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images The House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack is moving to capitalize on new momentum as it embarks on its final push to complete the roughly one hundred remaining depositions and conclude the evidence-gathering

  • Head of MI6 says mass executions in Bucha, Ukraine, were part of Putin's invasion plan

    Richard Moore suggested that the mass killings and other atrocities alleged by Ukraine during the occupation were part of Putin's strategy.

  • Exiled Russian oligarch says Putin went 'insane' after Ukrainians did not welcome his invasion and 'meet him with flowers' like he anticipated

    "It not only just angered him, I really think it drove him literally insane," Mikhail Khodorkovsky told CNN. "That's when he started bombing Kharkiv and Kyiv."

  • Over 1,000 major investors believe a worldwide recession is just around the corner, definitive survey says

    The looming recession isn't even the worst of it, the Sentix survey found. The seeds are there for a new type of global economic crisis that could be unprecedented.

  • GOP Rep. McClain falsely claimed that Trump caught Osama bin Laden. The Al Qaeda leader was killed during the first Obama administration, when Trump was still hosting a game show.

    "When President Trump was in office, we didn't have a war, and I think he made three peace treaties," McClain said. "Caught Osama –Osama bin Laden and Soleimani, Al Baghdadi."

  • Wreckage of £38m Russian fighter jet pictured burning in field

    Images released by Ukrainian Armed Forces on Sunday showed the burning remains of an Su-35 fighter shot down near the city of Izyum, in the Kharkiv region.

  • Sanctioned Russian oligarchs break down in tears over their inability to book private jets, reports say

    Russian billionaires have had some of their assets seized or frozen, leaving them struggling to adjust to their new life amid sanctions.