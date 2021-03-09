Greece could welcome British tourists who can prove they have Covid antibodies

Charles Hymas
·3 min read
A lifeguard informs the public about the restrictions during the official reopening of beaches to the public in Athens on May 16, 2020
Britons could holiday in Greece if they can prove they have Covid antibodies, the country’s tourism minister has declared.

Harry Theoharis said Greece would accept tourists for entry without quarantine or further restrictions if they could prove with a test or certificate that they had antibodies from having been infected with the virus.

It will be one of three alternatives for holidaymakers alongside either a negative Covid test or vaccination certificate when Greece plans to kick off its summer holiday season in mid-May.

May 17 is the earliest date at which Boris Johnson has said the Government will lift the ban on non-essential foreign travel.

"Greece is ready with a complete protocol for summer 2021," said Mr Theoharis. "Tourists will be welcome if before travel they are either vaccinated, or have antibodies, or test negative. All tourists will be subject to random testing."

Greece has yet to spell out how the antibodies condition will work but it could enable arrivals to present evidence of a previous positive test to show they have had the disease or have a test to show they have antibodies. It could cover both asymptomatic and symptomatic sufferers.

Tourism is a major income earner for Greece, which has led calls for an EU-wide vaccination certificate to help unlock travel.

The industry accounts for about a fifth of the Greek economy and employs one in five workers, but arrivals collapsed last year because of the pandemic.

Mr Theoharis said the authorities would prioritise the vaccination of people working in the hospitality sector once the most vulnerable were vaccinated, and were mandating the frequent testing of employees.

Greece has imposed a lockdown in several parts of the country to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic after a surge in new infections piled pressure on its health system, but it has still fared better than most of Europe with almost 7,000 deaths since the pandemic began.

Greece has already agreed a “travel corridor” with Israel allowing vaccinated people to travel between both countries.

Cyprus and Portugal are two other countries which have said they will welcome vaccinated British tourists from May – the month when travel restrictions may be lifted in the UK.

The Cypriot government said those who had two Covid jabs could travel, while Portugal said those who tested negative or were "immune" could also visit.

The UK Government’s global travel taskforce is currently considering whether to reinstate travel corridors to kickstart holidays this summer with countries with low Covid rates.

They would most likely be introduced with conditions for passengers such as having had the double vaccination or a negative Covid test, according to sources.

Paul Charles, co-founder of the Save our Summer campaign, said: “Mediterranean countries rely on the British pound and tourism pound so they need them and will do everything possible to safely welcome them in.

“They are putting pressure on the UK Government to make sure there is no barrier to travel after May 17.”

There are apps that accept positive antibody tests as proof of immunity for those who have had the virus and recovered.

However, the World Health Organisation has warned that there is no evidence to show that recovered Covid sufferers with antibodies are protected from a second infection.

The presence of antibodies suggests someone has either had Covid-19 in the past or has been vaccinated.

It takes between two and three weeks after infection or vaccination for the human body to make enough antibodies to fight the virus.

