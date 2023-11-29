Greece criticises Sunak over meeting snub after Elgin Marbles intervention

The Elgin Marbles were taken from the Parthenon and have been displayed in London for more than 200 years, but Greece is now pushing for their return - PETROS GIANNAKOURIS/AP

Greece has criticised Rishi Sunak’s decision to snub their prime minister on his visit to the UK, saying: “Even Israel and Hamas communicate.”

Mr Sunak was due to meet Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday but pulled the invitation just hours before it was due to take place amid a diplomatic spat over the Elgin Marbles.

It came after Mr Mitsotakis used a BBC interview to compare sharing the sculptures, which are displayed in the British Museum after being taken from the Parthenon in the early 19th century, to the Mona Lisa being cut in half.

Downing Street said the Greek leader’s intervention broke a promise not to “relitigate” the matter - prompting an angry denial from Athens, who accused the Prime Minister of playing electoral games.

The Times reported that Greece’s foreign minister Giorgos Gerapetritis, who accompanied Mr Mitsotakis on his trip, claimed No10’s snub was “unheard of”.

He said: “It is a massive diplomatic indiscretion. Even Israel and Hamas communicate.”

Rishi Sunak has cancelled a meeting with Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Greek prime minister, over a disagreement involving the Elgin Marbles - ANDY RAIN/EPA-EFE/SHUTTERSTOCK

Hamas, the Palestinian group, launched raids on Israeli towns and villages last month, breaching the border wall to massacre 1,400 people.

Israel has bombed and raided the Gaza Strip in response, although they have agreed a ceasefire as Hamas gradually releases the hostages it took in early October.

Mr Mitsotakis expressed his annoyance when his invitation was cancelled at short notice, while sources told Greek media the move was “politically indecent”.

Pavlos Marinakis, the Greek government spokesman, said Mr Sunak’s decision to call off the talks at the “11th hour” had been “remarkably disrespectful.”

Dimitris Tsiodras, the director of the Greek prime minister’s press office, suggested the snub had been politically motivated.

“Clearly, there are domestic reasons and 2024 is an election year and he is quite behind in the polls… but the discussion with the British Museum is ongoing,” he said.

A Downing Street spokesman denied the claim, adding that it would not have been “productive” to have a meeting dominated by “ancient grievances”.

He said: “When requesting a meeting with the Prime Minister, the Greek government provided reassurances that they would not use the visit as a public platform to relitigate long-settled matters relating to the ownership of the sculptures.”

“Given those assurances were not adhered to, the Prime Minister felt it would not be productive to hold a meeting dominated by that issue, rather than the important challenges facing Greek and British people.”

‘Diplomatic fail’

Senior Tories have rounded on the Prime Minister over the diplomatic fallout, with Alicia Kearns, who chairs the Foreign Affairs select committee, telling Sky News: “I struggle to understand”.

Former culture minister Caroline Dinenage said Britain’s relationship with Greece was important to controlling migration, adding: “It feels like a bit of a diplomatic fail to me.”

Lord Hague, the former foreign secretary, blamed Mr Mitsotakis’ comments for inflaming the situation, but conceded: “It’s not a great advert for diplomacy all round.”

Tristram Hunt, the director of the Victoria and Albert Museum, said the row was harming Britain’s international reputation and that the law should be changed to allow museums to determine their own collections.

The 1963 British Museum Act prevents trustees disposing of objects in its collection except in limited circumstances, meaning it cannot decide to hand back the Marbles.

Mr Hunt, a former Labour MP, told BBC Radio 4: “Where we are is a worrying political consensus on the frontbenches that actually they should be involved in whether a museum should loan or lend objects.

“If I was a politician I would want to get away from these conversations. I would want museums to have autonomy themselves.”

