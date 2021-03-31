Greece eases some curbs to relieve pandemic fatigue, shops to reopen

  • FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks walk past a closed shop, amid lockdown restrictions due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Athens
  • FILE PHOTO: People make their way on Monastiraki Square, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Athens
1 / 2

Greece eases some curbs to relieve pandemic fatigue, shops to reopen

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks walk past a closed shop, amid lockdown restrictions due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Athens
George Georgiopoulos
·1 min read

By George Georgiopoulos

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece will ease some COVID-19 lockdown curbs to relieve peoples' fatigue with protracted restrictions, allowing small retail shops to reopen, authorities said on Wednesday as the surge of COVID-19 infections continues.

"We acknowledge the psychological fatigue, but the pandemic is continuing to show its teeth not allowing further relaxation, just small breaths of freedom," Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias said.

Effective from April 5 small retail shops will reopen for business under so-called click-away and click-in-shop modes, meaning consumers will need to make appointments and comply with a three-hour limit for shopping.

Retailers cannot allow more than one customer per 25 square metres inside their stores. The measure excludes shopping malls and department stores which will remain closed.

The government also eased curbs restricting peoples' movement beyond their municipality. Effective from Saturday people will be able to drive beyond the limits of their municipality to exercise or get a breath of fresh air.

"The virus variants are more transmissible than before. We are experiencing huge pressure on our hospital system, especially in the metropolitan Athens area," Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said.

On Wednesday Greece reported 3,616 new COVID-19 infections and 76 related deaths, bringing total infections to 263,689 and COVID-related deaths to 8,093. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi)

After faring better than many European countries in the first wave last year, infections are on the rise, hitting record levels this week with hospitals under severe stress despite five months of lockdown and some progress with vaccinations.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Recommended Stories

  • Beyond the pandemic: London tourism braces for slow recovery

    The cobblestones are deserted at the Tower of London. England’s top paid attraction, which normally draws more than 3 million visitors a year, has been closed for all but a dozen weeks since the pandemic began and international tourism to London came to an almost-complete standstill. The quiet has been surreal for Amanda Clark, one of the Tower’s famous resident guards known as Yeoman Warders, or Beefeaters.

  • Swedish COVID czar says no need for tougher measures despite rising infections: newspaper

    The number of new infections in Sweden is rising, but tougher restrictions are not the way to bring a 'third wave' of the COVID pandemic under control, Sweden's top epidemiologist, Anders Tegnell said on Wednesday. Sweden, which has shunned strict lockdowns throughout the pandemic, saw a near 10% increase in COVID admissions to intensive care wards last week, while the number of people testing positive has surged.

  • Betting on tests, German city reopens despite Covid surge

    Germany may be battling a third wave of the pandemic but life feels almost normal in the city of Tuebingen, where anyone with a negative Covid test can enjoy a day of shopping, culture or outdoor dining. As debate rages nationwide about whether tougher measures are needed to slow surging infections, the historic university city near Stuttgart has chosen a different tack by offering free coronavirus testing centres that hand out "day passes" to those whose results come back negative.

  • WRAPUP 2-U.S. consumer confidence hits one-year high; house prices soar

    The survey from the Conference Board on Tuesday also showed consumers were fairly upbeat about the labor market, with a measure of household employment rebounding after three straight monthly decreases. That, along with the White House's massive $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package, has led economists to predict the economy will experience its best performance in nearly four decades this year. The survey showed more consumers intended to buy homes, cars and household appliances over the next six months.

  • Ransomware tops U.S. cyber priorities, Homeland secretary says

    Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Wednesday that dealing with ransomware will be a top priority, highlighting the growing threat of the data-scrambling software. Speaking via a webcast, Mayorkas said that ransomware was "a particularly egregious type of malicious cyber activity" and listed it as the first of several top priorities that his department would tackle in the cyber sphere. Mayorkas' feed cut out due to a technical glitch before he could provide further information on DHS' plans.

  • Wall Street bet on financing self-employed home buyers. Will there be regrets?

    Homes financed by Wall Street that rely on alternative forms of documentation to gauge if a borrower can afford a mortgage are seeing much higher impairment levels a year into the pandemic than the rest of the market.

  • Kyiv sets strict lockdown amid record COVID-19 death toll

    Ukraine's capital Kyiv will impose a strict lockdown from April 5 amid a gloomy prediction for a further surge in infections and a record daily number of coronavirus-related deaths, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Wednesday. Ukraine's Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said there were 407 coronavirus-related deaths recorded in the country over the past 24 hours, and warned infections were likely to rise further over the next one to two weeks. The country began rolling out vaccinations against the COVID-19 pandemic last month and 231,564 people had received the first shot by Wednesday, yet Stepanov described the situation as "tense enough".

  • New York's pot legalization adds urgency to U.S. reform calls

    New York's legalization of recreational marijuana could generate $5 billion in sales for the first year and raises pressure on other states to follow the 16 that have now approved the plant for everyday use, the head of one of the country's biggest producers said on Wednesday. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday signed a bill paving the way for recreational sales of marijuana to begin in the state next year, pushing an ETF tracking U.S. pot producers' stocks up more than 6% and on track for its best day since the U.S. presidential election. Ben Kovler, chief executive officer of Green Thumb Industries Inc, the second largest U.S. pot producer by market value, said his company will allocate "significant dollars" to the New York market - set to be the second largest legal market after California.

  • Watch Dr. Pimple Popper wrestle with a scrambled egg lipoma until it bursts out of her patient's shoulder blade

    Dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee poked, snipped, and squeezed the "bossy" orange-sized lipoma that had been growing for six years.

  • Woman killed after shooting gun in Indonesia's police HQ

    A woman entered Indonesia's National Police Headquarters in Jakarta and fired a gun at several officers before being shot dead by police, in the latest militant attack in the world’s most populous Muslim nation, officials said. Authorities had earlier imposed a counterterrorism crackdown and were on heightened alert for possible attacks against police and places of worship following a suicide bombing during Palm Sunday Mass at a Roman Catholic cathedral on Sulawesi island which wounded at least 20 people. Television video on Wednesday showed a woman wearing a long black robe and a blue veil walking near a parking lot at the police headquarters toward the police chief’s office building.

  • Trump must face a defamation lawsuit over Summer Zervos' sexual-assault claims, court rules

    Donald Trump must now face a lawsuit after branding the former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos a liar for her claims he sexually assaulted her.

  • Huawei’s business damaged by US sanctions despite success at home

    The Chinese company's 2020 results show a sharp hit to its mobile business in the wake of the US action.

  • Channel migrant crossings have more than doubled as UK crackdown looms

    The number of migrants crossing the English Channel is more than double last year’s total for the first quarter, new figures show, as a former Border Force chief warned smugglers are accelerating the trade before Priti Patel’s coming asylum crackdown. The number crossing in small boats to England has hit a record of nearly 1,400 for the first three months of the year, which would put the total on course for 20,000 for 2021 unless the trend can be reversed. More than 140 migrants, including babies, reached the UK on Tuesday, the second highest total for a single day this year after the 183 that made it in six boats to the UK last week. At least five boats were intercepted by Border Force and brought into Dover harbour with the migrants. That means some 1,400 have crossed the Channel this year, two and half times the rate of 2020’s 514 for the first three months of the year. On current trends that would mean migrant numbers would easily surpass the record 8,713 last year.

  • 56 celebrities you probably forgot guest-starred on 'How I Met Your Mother'

    Over the course of the nine seasons, the hit CBS series included appearances from pop stars, A-list actors, and TV show hosts.

  • Terry Rozier has outperformed his Hornets contract; should the team address that now?

    How NBA extension rules would impact what Hornets could do with Terry Rozier

  • Looking to get a Johnson & Johnson vaccine? New pop-up sites open in Miami-Dade County

    UPDATE 3/31/2021: Feeding South Florida’s Thursday food distribution at Amelia Earhart Park, 401 E 65th St., in Hialeah has been canceled, which means the J&J pop-up vaccine site also won’t be there.

  • 'Skullduggery' political podcast: Prosecuting the police — March 31, 2021

    The trial of Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd is underway in Minneapolis, and it represents a moment of grave importance in the fight against police brutality and abuse of power.

  • Shorthanded Panthers get another gutsy win, but add Anthony Duclair to growing injury list

    The Florida Panthers were on their way to another one of those victories Joel Quenneville would classify among the most rewarding in a season when another frustrating break came their way.

  • A supermoon played a crucial role in freeing the Ever Given from the Suez Canal, boosting the tide so it was easier to move

    The full moon was very close to the Earth on Sunday, which increased tides on Monday to help the Ever Given be dislodged from the Suez Canal.

  • Price gets 1st shutout of season, Montreal tops Oilers 4-0

    Brendan Gallagher and Artturi Lehkonen each had a goal and an assist and the Montreal Canadiens returned from lengthy break and beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 on Tuesday night. Montreal was playing for the first time since a 5-4 home shootout victory over the Vancouver Canucks on March 20. Two days later, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Joel Armia went on the NHL’s COVID list.