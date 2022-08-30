Greece heralds deal to recoup 161 ancient treasures from US

NICHOLAS PAPHITIS
·3 min read

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece has struck a complex deal for the eventual return from a U.S. billionaire's private collection of 161 top quality ancient Greek artifacts dating from more than 4,000 years ago, marking a new approach in the country's efforts to reclaim its cultural heritage.

Government spokesman Yannis Oikonomou said Tuesday that Greece's Parliament will vote on draft legislation to ratify the agreement, which involves New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, a top Greek museum and a Delaware-based cultural institute.

He said the deal will recognize Greece's ownership of the 161 artifacts from the Early Bronze Age Cycladic civilization — known for its elegantly abstract but enigmatic marble figurines — that have been donated by a New York collector to the Delaware institute. The works will first be exhibited later this year at the Museum of Cycladic Art in Athens, and subsequently at the Metropolitan Museum, he said.

The Metropolitan Museum declined to comment.

Oikonomou did not name the U.S. collector involved. But two people with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press that the artifacts were from the collection of Leonard. N. Stern, an 84-year-old pet supplies and real estate businessman and philanthropist. They spoke on condition of anonymity pending official announcements.

“Many of (the pieces) are extremely rare or even unique examples of the art and artisanship of the 3rd millennium B.C. Cycladic civilization, and offer new data to scientific knowledge of the period,” Oikonomou said in a statement after a Cabinet meeting discussed the deal Tuesday.

He provided no details on how the works had been excavated and exported from Greece, and described them as “unknown” artifacts. Archaeologists warn that antiquities of unspecified provenance are usually plundered and therefore devoid of any useful information on their function and cultural significance that a legitimate excavation would have provided.

Oikonomou said the agreement, which avoids any legal dispute or payment by the Greek government, could serve as a model for further restitutions. It's expected to be tabled in Parliament early next week.

“This creates a procedure and a means that encourages other collectors of Greek antiquities to make similar moves ... that don't carry the disadvantages of a court process,” he said.

A Greek official said the 161 antiquities would be gradually returned to Greece for permanent display, but no precise time frame was available.

The Cycladic civilization flourished in the Cyclades island group of the Aegean Sea roughly between 3000-2000 B.C. It's best known for the iconic white marble figurines of naked female forms that inspired artists including Pablo Picasso and Constantin Brancusi. Their huge popularity among private collectors and museums worldwide sparked an orgy of illegal excavations across the Cyclades in the 20th century. Largely due to that, their precise original function remains unclear.

For decades, Greek authorities have strived to recoup antiquities illegally excavated and exported from the country, which can be sold for millions of dollars.

Athens has long and fruitlessly lobbied to get back large sections of the 5th Century B.C. sculptures that originally decorated the Parthenon Temple on the Acropolis and are now in the British Museum in London.

Recommended Stories

  • West Point and Naval Academy Should Scrub Names of Confederate Officers, Panel Tells Congress

    The Naming Commission released the latest of its recommendations to rid the military of tributes to secessionists who fought against the U.S. during the Civil War.

  • Danube drought reveals parts of hidden World War II history

    The worst drought in Europe in decades hasn't only scorched farmland and hampered river traffic, it also has exposed a part of almost forgotten World War II history: The hulks of dozens of World War II German battleships have emerged from the Danube River as its water levels have dropped. In the middle of the mighty river separating Serbia and Romania near the Serbian port of Prahovo, a rusty hull, a broken mast where the swastika flag used to fly, an upper deck where a command bridge used to be, a barrel that could have been holding fuel — or even explosive materials — lean on a pebblestone dune that has emerged from the water. The ships, some still laden with munition, belonged to Nazi Germany’s Black Sea fleet that was deliberately sunk by the Germans as they retreated from Romania as Soviet forces advanced.

  • Seeking ‘reparation’ from Supreme Court, NC Confederate descendants fight statue removal

    A Confederate group argued in court Monday it’s due “reparation rights” after a Confederate statue was taken down in 2019, prompting one of the justices to ask, “What kind of reparation rights?”

  • Tree rings helped identify a 160-year old wreck off Argentina as lost Rhode Island whaler

    A whaling ship that left Warren more than 150 years ago likely sailed 10,000 miles from home before wrecking off southern Argentina, scientists say.

  • Today in History for August 30th

    Highlights of this day in history: The Civil War's Second Battle of Bull Run ends; Thurgood Marshall confirmed as first black Supreme Court justice; First black astronaut blasts off; Ty Cobb's baseball debut; David Letterman moves to CBS. (Aug. 30)