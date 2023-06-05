Greece man filmed children in bathroom at home and church, feds allege

Stephen Nicot

When investigators with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office searched the home of a local man for possible child pornography, they found a digital memory card tucked amid a book on tape titled "Jesus Among Other Gods."

Later, when the digital contents were reviewed, investigators allegedly found images of naked boys and men showering — photos that law enforcement say were taken by a hidden camera.

The FBI this week criminally charged Stephen Nicot, a 60-year-old Greece resident, with production and possession of child pornography. In a criminal complaint, the FBI alleges that Nicot had hidden cameras in the bathroom of his home. He also is suspected of doing the same at a church in Holley, Orleans County, which has not been identified.

Law enforcement officials say they have identified five victims and are asking the community to alert the FBI if they think there may be others. The FBI can be contacted at (585)546-2220.

in July 2022, the sheriff's learned that Nicot had cameras hidden in a bathroom of his residence, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan McGuire.

The Sheriff's Office searched Nicot's home and seized digital devices, including the one within the religious book on tapes, cellphones and a laptop,"A forensic review of the items seized recovered numerous photographs and videos depicting young boys and adult men nude," the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release. "Some of the videos depicted young boys and adult men showering.

"Investigators believe some of the videos were taken by the camera hidden in Nicot’s bathroom," according to the statement. "In addition, investigators have identified videos that they believe were taken by a camera that Nicot hid in a bathroom, that included a shower, in an Orleans County, NY, church."

A judge this week released Nicot on a number of conditions, including GPS monitoring, the surrender of a passport, computer monitoring, and a prohibition of contact with anyone under 18 without "the direct supervision of a responsible adult."

He is scheduled to return to court in July.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Stephen Nicot accused of using hidden cameras to film kids in bathroom