Greece marks WWII entry anniversary with military parade

·2 min read

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Fighter jets flew over the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki in an aerial display Thursday as troops marched in the city’s center below to mark Greece’s national holiday commemorating the country’s formal entry into World War II.

But some student parades traditionally held in municipalities across the country were cancelled, especially in parts of northern Greece which have seen a spike in coronavirus infections, fueled by low vaccination rates in those areas.

Greece’s Oct. 28 national holiday, known as Ochi Day, or No Day, marks the day in 1940 when Athens rejected an ultimatum by Fascist Italy to allow Axis forces to enter Greek territory and take control of parts of it. The refusal led to an invasion by Italian troops hours later, marking the country’s entry into the war.

Parades last year were cancelled as the country grappled with the coronavirus pandemic. This year, most were allowed to go ahead, although Thessaloniki’s military parade was somewhat pared down, with only military, fire and security forces parading without the participation of many of the civic groups and associations that traditionally take part. Participants and spectators alike were asked to wear masks.

But several municipalities and regions across northern Greece cancelled parades by schoolchildren amid spiking coronavirus cases.

Just over 61% of Greece’s population of around 11 million has been fully vaccinated, and only slightly more — just under 64% — has received at least one dose. The country has been seeing increasing coronavirus infections, particularly in parts of northern Greece, with intensive care units beginning to fill up.

New cases are around 2,000 to over 3,000 per day, with dozens of deaths and ICUs set aside for COVID-19 patients in the country are now at 77% capacity. On Wednesday, Greece reported 63 deaths and 3,651 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total death toll to 15,770 since the start of the pandemic, with 728,210 confirmed cases.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Treasury's Yellen sets ambitious Europe agenda: taxes, pandemics, climate

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will use her third trip to Europe to push a slew of White House global economic priorities on corporate taxes, climate financing, preventing new pandemics and easing inflationary supply chain disruptions. Over the next week, she will make the pitches at Group of 20 meetings in Rome and at the United Nations Climate Change Conference 26 (COP26) in Glasgow, with an interim stop in Ireland to thank the low-tax country for its hard-fought decision to support a deal for a 15% global minimum corporate tax. U.S. President Joe Biden and other G20 leaders at a weekend summit are expected to endorse the tax deal agreed by 136 countries, cementing progress made this year under Yellen's leadership.

  • Volvo Cars hopes downsized IPO can rev up investors' electric dreams

    Volvo Cars is hoping investors will buy into its long-term electric vehicle strategy and see past supply chain worries and questions about its shift to battery power as it gears up to make its market debut in Europe's biggest IPO so far this year. Shares in the Swedish carmaker, owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding, are due to start trading on Friday, a day later than initially planned after it cut the size of its listing and priced it at the bottom of a previously-announced range, valuing the firm at just over $18 billion. The listing comes at a time when investor appetite for the electric vehicle (EV) sector is robust, with Elon Musk's Tesla seeing its market value cross $1 trillion for the first time this week.

  • U.S. Congress puts Big Oil in the hot seat in climate deception probe

    The U.S. Congress on Thursday will open a year's worth of investigations into whether Big Oil deceived Americans about its role in climate change, with Democratic lawmakers planning to grill the chiefs of four oil companies and two lobby groups. Environmental groups and their congressional allies hope the hearing evokes the Big Tobacco hearings of the 1990s, which began a shift in public opinion about that industry. Energy industry representatives plan to focus on their current support of climate action.

  • Pfizer gets U.S. contract for 50 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for kids

    The move comes after a panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration voted on Tuesday to recommend its authorization for the vaccine in children aged 5 to 11. The agency's decision on the vaccine for the age group is awaited. If authorized and subsequently recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) advisory panel, the companies said they expect to then begin shipping the vaccine immediately, in 10 microgram pediatric doses, as directed by the U.S. government.

  • Moscow shuts most workplaces as infections, deaths soar

    The Russian capital on Thursday started a nonworking period intended to stem coronavirus infections as new daily cases and deaths from COVID-19 surged to all-time highs. The government coronavirus task force reported 1,159 deaths in 24 hours, the largest daily tally since the pandemic began. To slow the spread of the virus, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a nonworking period from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7, when most state organizations and private businesses are to suspend operations.

  • Biden to give update on Democrats' spending plans before Europe trip -source

    U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to offer an update on negotiations about his domestic spending plans and speak with Democrats before heading to Europe later on Thursday for meetings with world leaders, a person familiar with the plans told Reuters. Biden is scheduled to deliver public remarks at 11:30 a.m. (1530 GMT) at the White House, hours after House Democrats meet on Capitol Hill at 9 a.m. (1300 GMT) as talks continue over provisions and costs in the plan. The president plans to announce Democrats have agreed on a revised framework for his social spending plan that he expects will gain the support of all Democrats, the Washington Post reported.

  • U.S. lawmakers express concern over reports of potential Turkey F-16 purchase

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democratic and Republican U.S. lawmakers urged President Joe Biden's administration not to sell F-16 fighter jets to Turkey and said they were confident Congress would block any such exports. In a letter to Biden and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, 11 members of the House of Representatives cited "a profound sense of concern" about recent reports that Turkey may purchase 40 new Lockheed Martin F-16s and 80 F-16 modernization kits.

  • Europe gas prices drop on Putin's order to fill EU storages

    European gas prices dropped Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the country's major natural gas company to pump more gas into EU storages. Europe's gas prices have soared in recent weeks amid strong demand in Asia driven by the economic recovery from the pandemic and due to depleted European Union stocks from a cold winter. During a call with officials late Wednesday, Putin told Alexei Miller, the head of state-controlled gas giant Gazprom, to start pumping gas into the company's storage facilities in Austria and Germany after it fills domestic depots by Nov. 8.

  • How to Have a Spectacular Thanksgiving for Two

    Having a Thanksgiving for two? Klancy Miller, author of Cooking Solo, gives us six of her best tips—and shares a recipe for her mini chestnut cakes.

  • Encinitas to reconsider cancelation of holiday parade

    Encinitas city leaders will reconsider the decision to cancel this year's holiday parade.

  • New Zealand wants in on defense pact with US, UK, and Australia

    New Zealand, a U.S. ally with a reputation for economic dependence on China and conflict avoidance, wants to participate in a landmark trilateral defense deal between the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

  • Psaki spooked by Hatch Act, will no longer comment on Virginia governor's race

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki will no longer comment on the tightening Virginia governor's race after a bipartisan watchdog group filed an ethics complaint accusing her of violating the Hatch Act.

  • Moldova turns to Poland for gas amid tensions with Russia

    The Republic of Moldova has turned to a non-Russian natural gas supplier for the first time as the former Soviet republic seeks to avert a looming gas shortage this winter after failing to renew a long-term supply contract with Moscow. On Tuesday, Moldova received a million cubic meters of gas from Poland in a move aimed at diversifying its energy supply following years of strong Russian influence over the small nation of 3.5 million people. Moldovan President Maia Sandu posted online on Wednesday that the European Commission has pledged €60 million ($70 million) to help the country with its gas crisis.

  • As construction lags on JPS expansion, leaders look into more funding options

    JPS President and CEO Robert Earley said the hospital system was prepared to deal with changing costs of the project.

  • What number will Mark Ingram wear? C.J. Gardner-Johnson: ‘Let the bidding begin’

    What number will Mark Ingram wear? C.J. Gardner-Johnson says, 'Let the bidding begin'

  • Sir David Attenborough polar ship makes its London debut

    The UK's new £200m research vessel is in Greenwich ahead of its first ocean voyage to the Antarctic.

  • North Korea has the world's largest special-operations force. A defected spy offers hints about how they'd be used in a war.

    Not much is known about North Korea's huge special-operations force, but they are believed to be well trained and highly motivated.

  • Longtime Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin describes sexual assault by US senator

    Revelation of incident ‘buried’ by Abedin contained in new memoir Both/And, to be published next weekUS politics – live coverage Huma Abedin pictured in 2016. Abedin does not name the senator, their party or give any other clues as to his identity. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters Huma Abedin, a longtime close aide to Hillary Clinton, has written in a new book that she was sexually assaulted by a US senator, an incident she “buried” until allegations against the supreme court justice Brett Kavan

  • Ted Cruz Defends Parents Doing Nazi Salutes at School Board Meetings

    Fox NewsDuring a fiery Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) at one point defended parents throwing up Nazi salutes at school board meetings.Cruz, along with other Republicans, lambasted Attorney General Merrick Garland for directing the Justice Department this month to investigate the rise in violent threats against educators. That rise has coincided with right-wing media fueling fury over mask mandates and so-called critical race theory.Referencing a letter writ

  • Thinking of Retiring Abroad? You Won’t Be Able To Collect Social Security in These Countries

    For many people, the land of opportunity can become a bit less appealing beyond the working years. Perhaps you yearn for the tropical beaches of Costa Rica. Or maybe you want to take advantage of free...