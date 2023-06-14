Greece: More than 80 migrants rescued from capsized fishing vessel

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A large search and rescue operation has been launched off the southern coast of Greece after a fishing boat carrying migrants capsized, authorities said.

More than 80 people have been rescued following the nighttime incident that occurred early Wednesday some 75 kilometers (46 miles) southwest of Greece's southern Peloponnese region.

Six coast guard vessels, a navy frigate, a military transport and an air force helicopter were taking part in the search for others believed to be missing.

The Italy-bound boat is believed to have sailed from the Tobruk area in eastern Libya.

Smugglers are increasingly taking larger boats into international waters off the Greek mainland to try to avoid local coast guard patrols.

On Sunday, 90 migrants on a U.S.-flagged yacht were rescued in the area after they made a distress call.

___

Follow AP stories on global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration