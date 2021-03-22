Greece orders private sector doctors to assist against COVID-19

Intensive care unit at Sotiria hospital in Athens
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece has ordered private sector doctors in the broader Athens region to assist its public health system to fight a rise in new COVID-19 infections, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Monday.

The government had earlier called on private sector doctors to help out as Greece's public hospitals have been overwhelmed by surging COVID-19 infections and intensive care wards are running out of beds. It said about 200 doctors were needed.

"For weeks, the Health Ministry addressed an invitation - an appeal - to private doctors, to strengthen the hospitals of the National Health Service during the third major wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, very few private doctors came," Kikilias said.

"Taking into account the emergency conditions ... the Health Ministry is ordering the personal services of doctors in the specialties of physicians, pulmonologists and general practitioners," he said.

Greece reported 1,514 new coronavirus infections and 41 deaths on Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths to about 7,500.

(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Recommended Stories

  • 'The Walking Dead': Paola Lázaro says Princess regrets her decision by the end of Sunday's emotional episode

    Paola Lázaro speaks with Insider about the emotional deep dive into her character's background on Sunday's "TWD."

  • NASCAR live updates: Ryan Blaney wins Atlanta Cup race, shocking Kyle Larson

    Blaney executed a late-race pass after Larson led more than 260 laps.

  • Man arrested after taking toddler into zoo elephant enclosure

    Jose Navarrete charged with child cruelty and held on $100,000 bail

  • A white headmaster reportedly told an 11-year-old Black student to apologize to a teacher the 'African way' by kneeling down to the ground

    Trisha Paul said her normally outgoing son has become "really reserved" following the interaction with the headmaster.

  • As more Americans get vaccinated, a fourth coronavirus surge is unlikely, former FDA chief says

    "We're talking about some form of protective immunity in about 55% of the population," Dr. Scott Gottlieb said.

  • Eight activists jailed in Shenzhen to return to Hong Kong

    Eight activists detained at sea as they sought to flee Hong Kong by speedboat have finished serving jail sentences in China and are expected to be handed over Monday to authorities in Hong Kong, where they may face further prosecution. The group, which had been jailed in the southern city of Shenzhen, will return to Hong Kong in batches. Pro-democracy activist Andy Li was the first of the group to be returned to the city after serving a seven-month prison sentence, according to local newspaper South China Morning Post, which cited an anonymous police source.

  • Supply bottlenecks leave ships stranded, businesses stymied

    A trade bottleneck born of the COVID-19 outbreak has U.S. businesses anxiously awaiting goods from Asia — while off the coast of California, dozens of container ships sit anchored, unable to unload their cargo. The pandemic has wreaked havoc with the supply chain since early 2020, when it forced the closure of factories throughout China. The seeds of the current problems were sown last March, when Americans stayed home and dramatically changed their buying habits — instead of clothes, they bought electronics, fitness equipment and home improvement products.

  • Australian parliament debates motion on rights abuses in China's Xinjiang

    Australia's parliament debated on Monday a motion to condemn "systematic breaches" of human rights by China, saying other legislatures had described as genocide its actions towards Uighurs in the far western region of Xinjiang. Parliaments in Canada and the Netherlands drew rebukes from Beijing after they passed non-binding motions in February that said the treatment of China's Uighur Muslim minority constituted genocide.

  • Russian jets, Syrian army target northwestern Syria

    Russian jets and Syrian army forces targeted opposition-held areas of northwestern Syria on Sunday.A woman and a child were among seven civilians killed when mortar rounds hit a hospital in the city of Atareb.Videos obtained by Reuters from two witnesses show a ward damaged and civil defense rescuers carrying blood-stained patients outside. Reuters could not verify their authenticity.The Turkish Defence Ministry said Syrian army forces were behind that attack.Separately, Russian jets targeted a gas facility, cement factory, and several towns and cities near Syria's border with Turkey.Sources say one air strike came close to hitting the densely populated refugee camps in the area.One White Helmet volunteer described the attacks:"Four air raids were carried out by a Russian warplane and targeted the Bab al Hawa area that is located at the Syrian-Turkish border. The strike resulted in several injuries and there is no confirmed information related to the number of martyrs. There are huge fires and our teams are working to extinguish them."The gas facility targeted was near Samada city in Idlib province.It's the latest attack on fuel facilities that are an economic lifeline for a region home to more than four million people.Western intelligence sources say Russia was behind a ballistic missile strike earlier this month that set dozens of local oil refineries ablaze.Syria and Russia say they only target militant groups and deny any indiscriminate shelling of civilian areas, or deliberate attacks on hospitals and infrastructure.Last March, Turkey and Russia, which back opposing sides in Syria's war, agreed on a ceasefire to halt an escalation of violence in Idlib.

  • Israeli election seen as referendum on divisive Netanyahu

    Over the years, Netanyahu has developed a reputation as a political magician and master manipulator capable of surviving any crisis. With witnesses set to take the stand against him next month, Netanyahu is hoping for another miracle that could deliver a friendlier parliament willing to grant him immunity or freeze his trial. Opinion polls forecast an extremely tight race, raising the possibility of continued deadlock and even an unprecedented fifth consecutive election.

  • Grimes helps No. 2 seed Houston rally past Rutgers, 63-60

    Houston coach Kelvin Sampson wasn't about to apologize for an ugly win over Rutgers on Sunday night. After scrapping for every loose ball and rebound just to stay in the game, the second-seeded Cougars got a clutch three-point play from freshman Tramon Mark with 24 seconds left, then watched as Ron Harper Jr.'s tying 3-point try bounce off the rim at the buzzer to escape with a 63-60 victory and earn another trip to the Sweet 16. Quentin Grimes led the Cougars' comeback with 22 points, and DeJon Jarreau overcame a severely bruised hip to score 17 with a key bucket down the stretch, as Houston (26-3) marched on to play No. 11 seed Syracuse next weekend.

  • Black student forced to kneel while apologizing to white headmaster

    Trayson Paul, an 11-year-old student at the St. Martin de Porres Marianist school in Uniondale, NY was admonished for working on the wrong assignment in English class and sent to Headmaster John Holian‘s office, as reported by TMZ. Holian, claiming he’d been informed by the father of a Nigerian student at the $15,000-per-year school that it’s the “African way of apologizing,” ordered Paul to get on his knees and confess his misdeed, reported TMZ.

  • Pakistan court condemns 2 men to death in highway rape case

    A Pakistani court sentenced two men to death on Saturday for the gang rape of a woman in front of her children last year alongside a motorway in the eastern city of Lahore, a prosecutor said. Hafiz Asghar said the verdict in the closely watched, six-month trial of Abid Malhi and his accomplice Shafqat Ali was issued inside the prison where it was held in Lahore. Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta also sentenced the men to 14 years imprisonment, time that must be served before any executions can take place, he added.

  • I flew from NYC to Boston, took the train back, and timed it to see which was faster. The result was closer than I expected.

    Both methods of travel succeeding in getting me between the two cities in less than four hours but I expected more a spread in the final result.

  • WHERE ARE THEY NOW: '90s heartthrobs everyone was obsessed with

    The '90s were full of iconic movies, TV shows, and music that produced some of the most swoon-worthy heartthrobs we've had in decades.

  • It took a pandemic to make me realize how much underwire bras suck, and I'm not the only one

    After many bra-wearers spent a year "unhooked," comfier styles like sports bras and bralettes may reign supreme for the foreseeable future.

  • Australia floods: Young couple's house swept away near Sydney

    Their property was caught in flash floods on what would have been their wedding day.

  • Pelosi baited Republicans by collecting positive news coverage about Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus deal from their districts

    Pelosi last week published blog posts with PDF front pages, showing positive coverage of Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus in Republican districts.

  • The city of Miami Beach declared a state of emergency and an 8 p.m. curfew after huge spring break crowds and fights

    Officials blamed large groups for gathering without masks or social distancing, and in some cases even clashing with police.

  • The historian who predicted every presidential race since 1984 says Trump likely won't make a political comeback in 2024

    Renowned political seer Allan Lichtman thinks that Donald Trump is so mired in legal and financial problems that a successful 2024 run is unlikely.