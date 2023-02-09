Greece police officer sues town over handling of former chief's crash

The Greece police officer who raised concerns about how the town, department and Greece officials handled the 2021 crash that led to the resignation of former Greece Police Chief Andrew Forsythe, has filed a lawsuit in federal court.

Casey Voelkl, a 19-year-veteran of the Greece Police Department, last week filed a lawsuit against the department, town and others, including town supervisor Bill Reilich, claiming he was punished by town officials after he contacted an outside agency to investigate the Oct. 21, 2021 crash. Last year Voelkl filed a notice of claim that he intended to file the lawsuit.

Voelkl, who was promoted to the rank of deputy chief in 2015, was demoted to the rank of officer in December 2021 after the town completed an internal investigation into the crash and how the department handled the investigation and its aftermath.

He still works for the department as a patrol officer. In the lawsuit, Voelkl said he became a "scapegoat" and faced "unprecedented and illegal consequences that ultimately destroyed both his health and career."

He is seeking $2 million in damages and the reinstatement of his job as deputy chief and its corresponding benefits, including his salary and pension.

Casey Voelkl

According to the lawsuit, Voelkl said he was "treated like a criminal" when he was temporarily suspended so the town could complete its investigation in 2021.

"After nearly 20 years of flawless service to Greece, in front of his coworkers, Deputy Chief Voelkl was stripped of his cell phone, police credentials, police uniform, access cards, computers, badge and gun before being escorted from the premises like a criminal in plain clothes," the lawsuit read. As a result of town officials' conduct, Voelkl has been anxious, nervous, scared and unable to sleep," the lawsuit said.

According to the unredacted report of the investigation led by Joseph Morabito, a retired deputy chief of the Rochester Police Department, although Voelkl was not physically at the scene early that morning, he appeared to be influenced in how he reacted because the incident involved the department's chief.

Morabito, in his report, said that Voelkl bears the brunt of the responsibility for botching the investigation, telling others to "do what they saw fit" in how they handled the case. At the time of the crash, Voelkl was one of the department's two deputy chiefs.

In the court filing, Voelkl called the report a "sham" and said it contained many inaccuracies. He also alleged that he was demoted illegally and was not granted a hearing, as required by law.

Chief Andrew Forsythe smashed his department-issued vehicle while driving on 390 North early Thursday morning, a department spokesman said. The Monroe County District Attorney's Office says the vehicle is totaled.

Forsythe in December 2021 pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired, admitting that he was intoxicated when he crashed early into a guardrail on the northbound lanes of Route 390 around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 21, 2021. Forsythe initially told responding officers that he had swerved to avoid a deer and was trying to return to the nearest precinct station. That was a lie, District Attorney Sandra Doorley later determined.

Shortly after Forsythe pleaded guilty, Doorley said that the DA's Office "had to play catch up and put together a case that was basically not investigated one iota by the Greece Police Department. Their actions that early morning hampered the investigation."

In the lawsuit, Voelkl said his suspension and demotion appeared to be retribution after he contacted the Monroe County District Attorney's Office roughly 2.5 days after the collision, with concerns about how the town, supervisor's office and police department were handling the investigation. He accused town officials of intentionally destroying his career "to protect their own reputations and in retaliation for his whistleblowing activities."

The demotion, described as "temporary" by department officials has been in effect for more than a year, the lawsuit notes. With the demotion, came a 32% pay cut and loss of other benefits, including damage to his reputation. Voelkl described the punishment as "shocking and severe."

Town officials said they cannot comment on a pending lawsuit.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Casey Voelkl sues Greece NY over handling of former chief's crash