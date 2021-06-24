Greece: Priest held for psychiatric exam after acid attack

  • Journalists and cameramen stand outside Petraki Monastery in Athens, following an attack with a caustic liquid on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Greek authorities say seven Greek Orthodox bishops have been hospitalized after allegedly being attacked with a caustic liquid by a priest facing a disciplinary hearing in Athens. The incident occurred at a meeting of senior church officials late Wednesday. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
  • A police officer on a motorcycle exits the Petraki Monastery in Athens, following an attack with a caustic liquid on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Greek authorities say seven Greek Orthodox bishops have been hospitalized after allegedly being attacked with a caustic liquid by a priest facing a disciplinary hearing in Athens. The incident occurred at a meeting of senior church officials late Wednesday. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
1 / 2

Greece Bishops Attacked

Journalists and cameramen stand outside Petraki Monastery in Athens, following an attack with a caustic liquid on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Greek authorities say seven Greek Orthodox bishops have been hospitalized after allegedly being attacked with a caustic liquid by a priest facing a disciplinary hearing in Athens. The incident occurred at a meeting of senior church officials late Wednesday. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
DEREK GATOPOULOS
·2 min read

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A defrocked Greek Orthodox priest arrested following an acid attack that injured seven senior bishops and three other people was undergoing psychiatric evaluation Thursday before charges were to be considered.

The 37-year-old Greek suspect was arrested by a police guard late Wednesday after he allegedly threw acid at the bishops following their announcement, at a disciplinary hearing, that he had been formally removed from the clergy for alleged misconduct.

The victims of the attack were hospitalized with burns, two in more serious condition. The arresting police officer was also hospitalized with burns.

Photographs of the scene of the attack in central Athens, shown on state ERT TV, showed bloodstains and acid burns on the walls of the room where the hearing was held and on small desks where the bishops had been seated.

Discarded black robes thrown off by the bishops and attending clergy also had bloodstains and burn holes.

The governing Holy Synod of the Orthodox Church described the attack as “abhorrent and unprecedented,” confirming that the suspect had been removed from the priesthood after holding the lower rank of deacon.

The attack was also condemned by Greece's government, President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, and the spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I who is based in Istanbul, Turkey.

Police have not said what caustic substance was used in the attack but the suspect's lawyer described it as acid when talking to reporters outside a courthouse where the charges were being prepared.

“The suspect ... is a psychiatric patient who is taking strong medication,” his lawyer Andreas Theodoropoulos said. “He did not fully comprehend the consequences of his action ... but was responding to a perceived injustice.”

Three of the seven injured bishops were being treated at a plastic surgery department of a state-run hospital, while the other four were also being examined for eye damage.

___

Follow Gatopoulos at https://twitter.com/dgatopoulos

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘War in the woods’: hundreds of anti-logging protesters arrested in Canada

    Activists seeking to halt cutting of ancient trees have chained themselves to trunks in remote woodland Police escort a protester away after their arrest for blocking a logging road on southern Vancouver Island, in British Columbia, Canada. Photograph: Jesse Winter/The Guardian Police in western Canada have arrested more than 270 people as a conflict over old growth logging in British Columbia’s ancient rainforests continues to grow. At the protest blockades in the remote woodland, hundreds of a

  • U.S. durable goods orders rise 2.3% in May

    Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods rose for the 12th time in the last 13 months in May, pulled up by surgin demand for civilian aircraft. The Commerce Department said Thursday that orders for durable goods — meant to last at least three years — climbed 2.3% in May, reversing a 0.8% drop in April and coming despite a backlogged supply chain and a shortage of workers. Excluding transportation orders — which can bounce wildly from month to month — durable goods orders rose 0.3% last month, down from a 1.7% gain in April.

  • Biden calls Sen. John Warner 'a man of conscience, character and honor' at funeral

    Speaking at the funeral of Sen. John Warner, President Biden called the five-term senator, who died at the age of 94, "a man of conscience, character and honor." Biden praised Warner for working across the political aisle "to see each other as fellow Americans, even when we disagree. From John's perspective, especially when we disagree."

  • Indonesian cleric gets 4 years for concealing COVID-19 test

    An influential firebrand cleric was sentenced to another four years in prison in Indonesia on Thursday for concealing information about his coronavirus test result. The three-judge panel at East Jakarta District Court, which was under heavy police and military guard, ruled that Rizieq Shihab had lied about his COVID-19 test result, which made contact tracing more difficult. Shihab has been detained since Dec. 13.

  • Milley defends teaching of critical race theory in military

    Speaking before the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday, Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, pushed back on accusations by Reps. Matt Gaetz and Michael Waltz that critical race theory was being taught in the military. “What is wrong ... with having some situational understanding about the country for which we are here to defend?” Milley asked.

  • Police officer in critical condition after being shot in head while investigating suspicious incident

    A police officer is in critical condition after he was reportedly shot in the head while he was investigating a suspect who was allegedly involved in a suspicious incident. The shooting happened sometime on Wednesday evening when an officer from the Daytona Beach Police Department was responding to investigate a suspicious incident on Kinston Avenue in Daytona Beach, according to a statement released by the Daytona Beach Police Department. Authorities released a 29 second clip from the officer’s body camera and the unnamed police officer can be seen approaching the suspect who is sitting in a parked car before the shooting.

  • ‘Redneck Rave’ Descends Into Throat Slashing, Impalements, and Mass Arrests

    Screenshot/YouTubeA massive country music festival in Kentucky this past weekend started off on rocky footing: Police found meth, marijuana, and an open bottle of alcohol in the first vehicle they stopped at a traffic checkpoint. One of the people in the car had two active warrants out for their arrest.“We were like, ‘Well, this doesn’t bode well for the weekend,’” Edmonson County Sheriff Shane Doyle told the Lexington Herald-Leader.Police said that by the end of the five-day bash, dubbed the “R

  • Actor Drake Bell Pleads Guilty In Ohio Child Endangerment Case, Sentencing Set For July

    Drake Bell, who played Drake in the Nickelodeon series Drake & Josh, pleaded guilty via Zoom on Wednesday to a felony charge of attempting to endanger children and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating material harmful to juveniles stemming from a 2017 incident in Ohio involving a teenage girl. Sentencing was set for July 12. Bell, who […]

  • Allison Mack Revealed The Secrets Of NXIVM Leader Keith Raniere’s “Branding Ceremony”

    On June 30, actress and former NXIVM recruiter Allison Mack is set to receive a sentence for charges related to sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and forced labor. But according to prosecutors, who are now arguing for a lighter sentence, Mack played a key role in turning over damning evidence of NXIVM leader Keith Raniere’s manipulation and abuse. “Although Mack could have provided even more substantial assistance had she made the decision to cooperate earlier, Mack provided significant,

  • Police: Teen girl fights off attacker during Sunnyvale burglary

    Police say the mother woke up to find the suspect straddling her with a knife to her throat early Saturday morning.

  • SF Walgreens shoplifting suspect to face 15 charges, DA says

    The charges are in connection to seven shoplifting-related cases that occurred between May 11 and June 19, the San Francisco DA's office said.

  • States with most guns, homicides

    Data: USA Facts, U.S. Census Bureau; Chart: Sara Wise/AxiosThe president unveiled his anti-crime plan Wednesday following a surge in violent crime across the country — particularly in big cities.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: Part of the administration's plan involves cracking down on gun dealers. The U.S. has witnessed mass shootings on a weekly basis this year, according to Gun Violence Archive data.By the numbers: Kentucky and Illino

  • Antivirus mogul John McAfee dies by suicide in a Spain jail while awaiting extradition on tax evasion charges

    John McAfee, the founder of the antivirus software McAfee, was awaiting extradition to the United States on tax-related criminal charges.

  • Former Houston megachurch pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell reports to prison

    Caldwell pleaded guilty earlier this year to defrauding investors in a multi-million dollar scheme.

  • Man who went viral for courtroom defense found guilty of double murder, attempted murder

    Ronnie Oneal III, who went viral for his fiery opening statements in a Florida courtroom while acting as his own defense attorney, has been found guilty of the March 2018 murders of his disabled young daughter, Ron’Niveya Oneal, and her mother, Kenyatta Barron. Oneal, 32, was also found guilty of the attempted first-degree murder of his son, Ronnie, 11, who took the witness stand against his father, telling him, “You stabbed me,” in his testimony.

  • ‘Q’ Post on John McAfee’s Instagram Page Unleashes Conspiracy Wave

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos via Getty/InstagramAn Instagram post uploaded after John McAfee’s death was announced Wednesday appeared to be a shoutout to the QAnon conspiracy theory, turning the apparent suicide in prison of a notorious software impresario into a surreal moment while sparking a frenzy of baseless speculation.Posted around 4 p.m. Wednesday, the image showed just a black letter “Q” on a white background. It came after McAfee was found dead of what Spanish authoriti

  • ‘Active shooter’ fires at Walmart truck as workers unload it at NC store, police say

    Police say the workers took cover in the store and no one was injured.

  • Little River women among six charged in massage parlor sex sting in North Carolina

    They were arrested June 16-17.

  • Egypt sentences TikTok star to 10 years in prison for 'human trafficking'

    Egyptian police on Tuesday arrested a Tiktok star who has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for her posts on social media. Haneen Hossam, a 20-year-old Cairo University student who became an influencer on video sharing app Tiktok, was sentenced in absentia on Sunday alongside four others. While all five were fined 2,000 Egyptian pounds (£9,160) for encouraging women to share videos in exchange for money, which Egyptian authorities equated to human trafficking, Ms Hossam received a harsher

  • ‘Jersey Shore’ Star’s Ex Arrested For Allegedly Pulling Gun On New Beau

    The ex-girlfriend of “Jersey Shore” star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been arrested again, this time for allegedly assaulting her new beau. Jen Harley, 34, allegedly got into an argument last Saturday night with her new boyfriend, Joseph Ambrosole, according to local news station KTNV. The dispute erupted in Las Vegas during a night of drinking and ended up with Ambrosole telling police that Harley had pulled a gun on him while shouting a racial slur. “I’ll shoot you, n----,” Harley allegedly said as