Greece to reopen ancient sites despite COVID-19 surge

  • A woman wearing a face mask against the spread of coronavirus, walks in front of Greek flags which are for sale in Athens, Friday, March 19, 2021. The military parade on March 25, marking 200-years since the war that resulted in Greece's independence from the Ottoman Empire and rebirth as a nation, will be held without spectators due to the coronavirus, and only Greek and foreigners political officials will attend it. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
  • A medical staff prepares a dose of Moderna vaccine as the sign reads in Greek "Vaccine" at Promitheas vaccination mega center in Athens, Friday, March 19, 2021. More than 1.35 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far in Greece, but daily infections remain on the rise despite four months of lockdown measures. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
  • Michalis Tzouanos, 76, receives the second dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Promitheas vaccination mega center in Athens, Friday, March 19, 2021. More than 1.35 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far in Greece, but daily infections remain on the rise despite four months of lockdown measures. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
  • A security instructs people as they wait to receive Moderna vaccine at Promitheas vaccination mega center in Athens, Friday, March 19, 2021. More than 1.35 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far in Greece, but daily infections remain on the rise despite four months of lockdown measures. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
  • People wait to receive the Moderna vaccine at Promitheas vaccination mega center in Athens, Friday, March 19, 2021. More than 1.35 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far in Greece, but daily infections remain on the rise despite four months of lockdown measures. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
  • A woman solves a crossword puzzle as a military medical staff instructs Michalis Tzouanos, 76, after the second dose of Moderna vaccine at Promitheas vaccination mega center in Athens, Friday, March 19, 2021. More than 1.35 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far in Greece, but daily infections remain on the rise despite four months of lockdown measures. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
  • An elderly woman receives the second dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Promitheas vaccination mega center in Athens, Friday, March 19, 2021. More than 1.35 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far in Greece, but daily infections remain on the rise despite four months of lockdown measures. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
A woman wearing a face mask against the spread of coronavirus, walks in front of Greek flags which are for sale in Athens, Friday, March 19, 2021. The military parade on March 25, marking 200-years since the war that resulted in Greece's independence from the Ottoman Empire and rebirth as a nation, will be held without spectators due to the coronavirus, and only Greek and foreigners political officials will attend it. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s government announced plans Friday to reopen the Acropolis in Athens and other ancient sites nationwide and provide free weekly rapid tests for COVID-19 for all the country's residents as it prepares to restart the tourism season in mid-May.

The measures were announced despite an ongoing surge in daily infections to 20.9 per 100,000 residents, as a seven-day rolling average, with private hospital space being used by the state-run health service to cope with treatment demand.

Starting Saturday, a weekend curfew will be relaxed. It will be followed on Monday by a series of other measures including a limited opening of barbershops and hair salons, and ancient sites for people on brief outings. Museums will remain closed.

Free tests will be made available to all residents of Greece with a social security number before the end of the month, officials said.

“What we are talking about are pressure-release valves. This is to help people comply with restrictions that have been in effect for such a long time,” said Akis Skertsos, a deputy minister for government coordination.

The government says that despite the current surge, it expects to open to tourism, a key driver of the economy, in mid-May.

Lockdown measures have been in effect since early November.

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

