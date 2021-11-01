Greece reports record high daily COVID-19 infections

FILE PHOTO: Intensive care unit at Sotiria hospital in Athens
·1 min read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece recorded 5,449 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, authorities said on Monday, the highest single-day figure since the pandemic began early last year.

Another 52 people died from COVID-19 over the past day, taking the total to 15,990 among 747,595 COVID-19 cases.

Giannis Oikonomou, a spokesman for the government, said it was "pressing" to increase the number of vaccinations, which have been moving at a slower pace than authorities anticipated.

"We're not done with COVID yet. As long as there are unvaccinated people, the virus finds a suitable ground to spread," Oikonomou told a regular news briefing on Monday.

"We mourn the loss of human lives due to non-vaccination, and this cannot, and should not, continue."

About 60.5% of Greeks are vaccinated against COVID-19, less than the European Union average of 64.7%, according to the latest available data.

(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

    In Chile's dry Atacama desert, stargazers are scanning the clear night skies to detect the existence of life on other planets and study so-called 'dark energy,' a mysterious cosmic force thought to be driving the accelerating expansion of the universe. Central to the race to peer into distant worlds is the Giant Magellan Telescope (GMT), a $1.8 billion complex being built at the Las Campanas observatory and which will have a resolution 10 times higher than the Hubble space telescope. The telescope, expected to begin operation by the end of the decade, will compete with the European Southern Observatory's Extremely Large Telescope - located further north in the same desert - as well as the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) being built in Hawaii.

  • Analysis-Sudan's military leaders could face isolation after coup

    Sudan's military leadership could face isolation at home and abroad if it tries to tighten its grip after seizing power in the face of opposition from a sophisticated protest movement and from Western states that had invested in a democratic transition, analysts and diplomats say. Lacking a political base inside Sudan and with uncertain prospects of support from Gulf states and Egypt, the military has begun to draw on loyalists from the regime of former leader Omar al-Bashir, toppled in 2019 after a popular uprising. The coup on Oct. 25 drew swift condemnation from Western countries including the United States, which had been working closely with the dissolved transitional government to stabilise Sudan after decades of isolation under Bashir.

  • J&J, Costco settle lawsuits over recalled sunscreen

    Johnson & Johnson and Costco Wholesale Corp have reached a tentative agreement to settle lawsuits over the presence of a cancer-causing substance in several recalled J&J sunscreen products. Lawyers for the companies and for plaintiffs suing over the Neutrogena and Aveeno-branded aerosol sunscreen products disclosed the settlement in a court filing in the Fort Lauderdale, Florida federal court on Friday, without revealing its terms. They said they expected to submit the settlement for court approval by Nov. 19.

  • Covid-19: Single case shuts down Shanghai Disneyland

    The Chinese theme park closes for at least two days after a visitor tests positive.

  • New congressional map creates political showdown

    The Illinois general assembly voted for a new congressional map in their fall veto session, setting up some political showdowns in next year's primary. Why it matters: The Democrat-controlled state legislature redrew the lines to potentially take away two seats from Republicans. The new maps were approved at the last minute early Friday morning after months of behind-the-scenes negotiations.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat w

  • Taylor Swift Wore a Sheer Lace Catsuit At Carole King's Rock Hall Of Fame Ceremony

    Carole King was inducted into the Rock Hall of fame and Taylor Swift opened the ceremony with a rendition of "Will You Still Love me Tomorrow?" in a sheer suit.

  • Hilton CEO: U.S. locations close to 90% occupancy on the weekends

    Hilton CEO Christopher Nassetta joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the hotel industry is recovering from COVID-19.

  • Netherlands to impose new coronavirus curbs as infections jump

    The Netherlands will impose new coronavirus restrictions this week in a bid to curb a recent surge in infections, health minister Hugo de Jonge said on Monday. "We can't escape having to take new measures", De Jonge said. De Jonge did not give details of the new measures, which he said would be decided on Tuesday.

  • Juno probe provides the first 3D view of Jupiter's atmosphere

    NASA's Juno probe has offered the first 3D view of Jupiter's atmosphere, showing a flurry of activity beneath the surface.

  • New NASA Chart Puts Signs of Aliens Reports into Context

    A team of NASA scientists has come up with a framework that people can use to put "signs of alien life" discoveries into a realistic context. The post New NASA Chart Puts Signs of Aliens Reports into Context appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Peering at the edge of the universe

    NASA is preparing to launch the most powerful space telescope ever. What will it see?

  • A small telescope past Saturn could solve some mysteries of the universe better than giant telescopes near Earth

    A telescope in the outer solar system would be able to do unique science that is impossible closer to the Sun. Michael Zemcov, CC BY-NDDozens of space-based telescopes operate near Earth and provide incredible images of the universe. But imagine a telescope far away in the outer solar system, 10 or even 100 times farther from the Sun than Earth. The ability to look back at our solar system or peer into the darkness of the distant cosmos would make this a uniquely powerful scientific tool. I’m an

  • Neuroscientist recounts his long strange trip to plumb the depths of consciousness

    Could magic mushrooms hold the key that unlocks the secrets of consciousness? Well, maybe not the only key. But Allen Institute neuroscientist Christof Koch says that hallucinogenic drugs such as psilocybin, the active ingredient found in special types of mushrooms, can contribute to clinical research into the roots of depression, ecstasy and what lies beneath our sense of self. “What they can teach us about consciousness is that the self is just one aspect of consciousness,” Koch says in the la

  • Astronomers may have spotted a planet in another galaxy for the first time

    Scientists have used X-rays to spot what might be the first planet detected beyond the Milky Way galaxy.

  • Why Is Honda Chasing Tesla's CEO Into Space?

    Elon Musk's Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) achieved a $1 trillion valuation earlier this week as the electric car company continued to disrupt the established car industry with new technologies such as autonomous driving software, solar power, and rechargeable batteries. Perhaps inspired by this success, Honda Motor Company (NYSE: HMC) says it wants to reinvent itself, too -- but it won't be a 100% makeover. Valued at $51 billion today, Japan's number-two automaker has announced a six-year, $45 billion plan to invest in such high-technology growth areas as electric vertical take-off and landing air taxis, remote-control humanoid robots, and "small, reusable rockets" similar to those operated by Musk's other high-profile venture, SpaceX.

  • Scientists may have solved mystery of why some sharks bite humans

    According to the new research, white, bull and tiger sharks account for the most bites on humans.

  • Jane Goodall: Life on earth is resilient, even in the most threatening situations. Have hope.

    Despite today's challenges and our current crises, we should have hope. Hope does not deny difficulty, but strengthens our determination to overcome.

  • NASA delays SpaceX Crew-3 launch to November 3rd

    NASA has pushed the launch of SpaceX's Crew-3 mission to November 3rd due to weather.

  • ‘Moonfall’ Trailer: Donald Sutherland Reveals Untold Secret Behind Apollo 11 Mission (Video)

    Roland Emmerich's latest disaster movie opens in theaters Feb. 4, 2022

  • Scientists understood physics of climate change in the 1800s – thanks to a woman named Eunice Foote

    Eunice Foote described the greenhouse gas effects of carbon dioxide in 1856. Carlyn Iverson/NOAA Climate.govLong before the current political divide over climate change, and even before the U.S. Civil War (1861-1865), an American scientist named Eunice Foote documented the underlying cause of today’s climate change crisis. The year was 1856. Foote’s brief scientific paper was the first to describe the extraordinary power of carbon dioxide gas to absorb heat – the driving force of global warming.