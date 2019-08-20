Greece says it has had no request from Iranian oil tanker to dock

A crew member raises the Iranian flag on Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1, previously named Grace 1, as it sits anchored after the Supreme Court of the British territory lifted its detention order, in the Strait of Gibraltar

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece said on Tuesday it had had no request for an oil tanker at the center of a row between Iran and the U.S. to dock at one of its ports, as Washington warned Greece against helping the vessel.

The Adrian Darya 1 - formerly the Grace 1 - left Gibraltar on Aug 18. Ship tracking data on Tuesday showed the vessel was heading to the Greek port of Kalamata on the southern coast of the Peloponnese, and was scheduled to arrive on Aug. 26.

"The vessel is cruising at low speed and there is still no formal announcement that it will arrive at Kalamata," a Greek shipping ministry spokesman said.







